‘Sudhar jao yaar': Mohammed Shami slams Pakistan player Hasan Raza for his controversial remarks

After a heartbreaking defeat of the Indian Cricket Team against Australia at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Indian star bowler Mohammed Shami, in a recent interview posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), slammed former Pakistan cricketers for their controversial comments showing India in poor light and trying to grab attention from creating the controversy.

Although Shami had a terrific run at the ODI World Cup, taking three five-wicket hauls in seven matches during the tournament, however, his magic did not work on the day of the final face-off against Australia, and India lost the game by six wickets, leaving the ace-pacer extremely disappointed. But this defeat is not the only thing that disappointed Shami; some of the controversial comments made by former Pakistan player Hasan Raza, like alleging that the Indian bowlers were provided a different ball, angered him even more.

Reacting to the same, Shami said in his interview posted on X on Tuesday, “I wasn't playing at the start of the World Cup. When I did, I took five wickets, then four in the next match, then five again. Kuchh Pakistan players ko yeh baat hajam nahi ho rahi thi, mai kya karu (some of the Pakistan players couldn't digest it, so what can I do).”

Mohammad Shami thrashed Hasan Raza’s theory of different balls provided by ICC to Indians.pic.twitter.com/c6StMTRTCb — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) November 21, 2023

"Mujhe to kabhi jalan hoti nahi. You can become a better player if you learn to enjoy the success of others as well," the 33-year-old Indian pacer added.

According to Shami, some of the Pakistani players felt they were the best, which is why they made those remarks, but it didn't work out well for them and backfired.

"What they have in their mind is that 'we are the best'. Best woh hota hai jo time pe perform kare (one who performs when needed is the best)... But you are continuing to create controversy out of it, that they (Indian bowlers) are getting a different colour ball, different company ball. Sudhar jao yaar (start behaving),” emphasised Shami.

Meanwhile, even Pakistan's fast-bowling legend Wasim Akram also previously expressed his displeasure on Raza's comments and strongly criticised it.

Shami was one of the star players in the World Cup 2023; he took 24 wickets despite not playing in the tournament, which is the highest number of wickets taken by any player. Shami got a place in playing eleven after Hardik Pandya's unfortunate ankle injury.

