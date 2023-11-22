scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Sports
‘Sudhar jao yaar': Mohammed Shami slams Pakistan player Hasan Raza for his controversial remarks

Feedback

‘Sudhar jao yaar': Mohammed Shami slams Pakistan player Hasan Raza for his controversial remarks

Reacting to the same, Shami said in his interview with a sportswear brand, 'When I did, I took five wickets, then four in the next match, then five again. Kuchh Pakistan players ko yeh baat hajam nahi ho rahi thi, mai kya karu (some of the Pakistan players couldn't digest it, so what can I do)'

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Indian star bowler Mohammed Shami Indian star bowler Mohammed Shami
SUMMARY
  • Indian star bowler Mohammed Shami, in a recent interview, slammed former Pakistan cricketers for their controversial comments showing India in poor light
  • “Kuchh Pakistan players ko yeh baat hajam nahi ho rahi thi, mai kya karu,” said Shami
  • According to Shami, some of the Pakistani players felt they were the best, which is why they made those remarks, but it didn't work out well for them and backfired

After a heartbreaking defeat of the Indian Cricket Team against Australia at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Indian star bowler Mohammed Shami, in a recent interview posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), slammed former Pakistan cricketers for their controversial comments showing India in poor light and trying to grab attention from creating the controversy.

Although Shami had a terrific run at the ODI World Cup, taking three five-wicket hauls in seven matches during the tournament, however, his magic did not work on the day of the final face-off against Australia, and India lost the game by six wickets, leaving the ace-pacer extremely disappointed. But this defeat is not the only thing that disappointed Shami; some of the controversial comments made by former Pakistan player Hasan Raza, like alleging that the Indian bowlers were provided a different ball, angered him even more.

Reacting to the same, Shami said in his interview posted on X on Tuesday, “I wasn't playing at the start of the World Cup. When I did, I took five wickets, then four in the next match, then five again. Kuchh Pakistan players ko yeh baat hajam nahi ho rahi thi, mai kya karu (some of the Pakistan players couldn't digest it, so what can I do).”

"Mujhe to kabhi jalan hoti nahi. You can become a better player if you learn to enjoy the success of others as well," the 33-year-old Indian pacer added.

According to Shami, some of the Pakistani players felt they were the best, which is why they made those remarks, but it didn't work out well for them and backfired.

"What they have in their mind is that 'we are the best'. Best woh hota hai jo time pe perform kare (one who performs when needed is the best)... But you are continuing to create controversy out of it, that they (Indian bowlers) are getting a different colour ball, different company ball. Sudhar jao yaar (start behaving),” emphasised Shami.

Meanwhile, even Pakistan's fast-bowling legend Wasim Akram also previously expressed his displeasure on Raza's comments and strongly criticised it.

Shami was one of the star players in the World Cup 2023; he took 24 wickets despite not playing in the tournament, which is the highest number of wickets taken by any player. Shami got a place in playing eleven after Hardik Pandya's unfortunate ankle injury.

Also Read: 'I'm back, I'm hungry': Gautam Gambhir returns as Kolkata Knight Riders coach

Published on: Nov 22, 2023, 6:01 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement