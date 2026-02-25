T20 WC 2026: Vaughan says Babar 'undroppable due to politics', calls him Hesson’s ‘Insurance Policy’

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has claimed that Babar Azam remains “undroppable due to politics,” suggesting Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson is using the star batter as an “insurance policy” in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Vaughan’s remarks came after Babar registered the lowest strike rate by a batter in T20 World Cup history during Pakistan’s recent Super 8 fixture against England. Batting at No. 4, Babar scored 25 off 24 balls, including two boundaries. His overall strike rate in the tournament has dipped to 111.5, the lowest in the competition’s history.

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Speaking on Cricbuzz, Vaughan said Hesson had handled a delicate situation smartly. “He clearly has to play Babar Azam, and he’s using him as an insurance policy. You lose two wickets; he’s your insurance. He comes in at number four, and he can just play,” Vaughan said.

Perfect choice against Sri Lanka

While acknowledging that Babar may not be suited to high-scoring contests where teams post 200-plus totals, Vaughan argued that the former Pakistan captain remains valuable on slower pitches, particularly in Sri Lankan conditions where totals have largely ranged between 150 and 180.

“In Sri Lanka, I think he’s absolutely perfect for those wickets. I think he’ll get Pakistan to a 160–170 score,” Vaughan noted, adding that a strike rate of 125–130 could be sufficient if supported by aggressive cameos from other batters.

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However, Vaughan suggested team selection in Pakistan can be influenced by off-field dynamics. “I admire overseas coaches that go and coach in Pakistan because I can only imagine what’s going on,” he said, praising Hesson for navigating the situation effectively.

Babar's overall performance in T20 World Cup

Babar’s overall T20 World Cup numbers stand at 640 runs in 23 matches at an average of 33.68, including five half-centuries. In the ongoing edition, he has scored 91 runs in six matches at an average of 22.75.

Despite criticism over his strike rate, Vaughan believes Pakistan’s management has balanced politics and performance pragmatically, even if it may not guarantee the best chance of lifting the World Cup.