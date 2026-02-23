'One of safest places in world for women & children': Brett Lee explains why he chose Dubai over Australia 

Australian fast-bowling legend Brett Lee has joined a growing list of global sports stars who now call Dubai home. While he says Australia will always remain home, he described his life in the UAE as “next level” and “incredible”.

For years, the UAE was largely seen as a luxury travel destination and a major sporting hub. But recently, several international sports personalities have chosen to settle in Dubai.

Advertisement

Football legends Rio Ferdinand and Patrice Evra have made the move. Tennis icon Roger Federer owns property in the city, while Filipino boxing star Manny Pacquiao received his golden visa last year. In cricket, England all-rounder Moeen Ali has also shifted base to Dubai to manage his franchise career and coaching ambitions.

Now, Lee has added his name to that list.

Speaking to The National, the 49-year-old former World Cup winner said the move happened quickly, even though he had been travelling to the UAE for nearly 20 years.

“It happened pretty quickly in the end. I've been coming back and forth for the last 20 years, but mainly it's been a stepping stone to get to somewhere else,” he said.

"In February last year, I came over and I just embraced the place. I loved it, and I went and had a chat with my wife and the kids. Fast forward to June I'm over here full time. I've been here for about eight months," he added, explaining how the decision unfolded within a few months.

Advertisement

Lee said safety, lifestyle and professional opportunities were the key reasons behind the move.

“What captured the essence of me moving over was a number of things, [mainly] safety. This is one of the safest places in the world, especially for females and certainly for kids. The opportunity personally and from a commercial point of view over here is absolutely world class. And just the lifestyle,” he noted.

“This was purely a decision that was made on opportunity, lifestyle and safety. Look, Australia will always be home. I'm a very proud Australian and I love where I've come from. But this is next level. This is incredible,” he said.

Business prospects also played a major role in his decision. Lee is the global ambassador for Danube Properties and is associated with investment company Yolo.

Advertisement

“From a professional and business point of view, it is astronomical what you can achieve here. The thing around the world is there's a lot of red tape when you're looking at setting up different opportunities. The thing with Dubai and UAE is a couple of factors. The first thing – it feels like the country wants you to succeed,” he said.

“You ask people for advice and help and they will bend over backwards to help you because everyone wants to win. Everyone wants to get ahead in life,” he added.

Referring to his association with Danube, Lee said: “I have a couple of key commercial partners over here. One in the property space through Danube. Their chairman Rizwan Sajan who started Danube … he came from India with next to nothing, had to scrap his way in sales, and then he's built this multibillion dollar empire in Dubai. I'm their global ambassador. I am proud to say that. That was a major reason for the move. We've bought our property through Danube now, which is very exciting.”

Lee stressed that family was his biggest priority and said the transition had been smooth for his wife Lana and their three children, aged six, 10 and 19.

Advertisement

“Well, [family] to me is the most important thing. The one thing I'm proud to say is that the family have absolutely enjoyed every single moment of it. My wife loves the area, loves the place, so do my three children [aged six, 10 and 19]. The two younger ones are at school and they've taken to it like duck to water,” he said.

“It's been a seamless transition, which you don't really often see. The fact that at the school there are 200 different nationalities … they're not just learning about school, learning about life and learning about cultures,” he added.

Speaking about cultural exposure, Lee said: “We're about to experience our first Ramadan. My son and daughter are going to play dates with different cultures from all around the world – South African, Australian, Chinese, Indian, Pakistani, Italians.”

He further said, “It's so inclusive over here and I just love that they feel totally safe and totally comfortable. The education is absolutely first-class. The teaching is first-class. The chance to further their sporting skills is next level.”

Highlighting how the move has helped his children explore new interests, he added: “My youngest boy is in a football academy. My daughter has opened up a whole new area of her life where she's into singing and drama and stage productions. We've seen a whole new side of her that we never really even knew and maybe that wouldn't have been awoken if we were back in Australia.”

Advertisement

Lee believes the UAE will attract more global athletes in the coming years and encouraged Australian cricketers to consider making the move.

“I would, hand on heart, say ‘give it a go’. I think what you'll find over the next couple of years, you'll see a lot of, not just cricketers, you'll see a lot of sports people from around the world that will move to Dubai. Why? Because it's the hub,” he said.

“Certainly, in terms of cricket now, this is going to be the hub of cricket, if it's not already. The infrastructure, the facilities, the opportunity to learn, the coaching opportunity that's here in Dubai. And UAE in general,” he noted.

Speaking about financial benefits, he said: “Back in Australia when you think about taxes, you might play 10 years of cricket and you give five years away and you think to yourself ‘how's that happened?’ Over here, you can get ahead a lot more quickly.”

“What we will see in the next two to three years, we'll see a massive influx of not only former sports people, even current sports people, move here,” Lee added.