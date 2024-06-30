'Thank you for the memories...': After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja takes retirement from T20 internationals

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has taken retirement from T20 Internationals after India won their second T20 World Cup trophy by defeating South Africa in the final on Saturday.

"With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats," Jadeja wrote in a post on Instagram.

"Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support," he added.

Since his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in 2009, Ravindra Jadeja played 74 matches, scoring 515 runs and taking 54 wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja's notable batting highlight was his 46 runs off 29 balls against England in 2022, a performance crucial in India's 49-run victory. His best bowling performance was during the 2021 T20 World Cup against Scotland, where he took 3 wickets for 15 runs in Dubai.

He participated in six T20 World Cup tournaments and celebrated his final one with success as India clinched the men’s T20 World Cup trophy after 17 years, highlighting his integral role in the team.

Jadeja's standout quality has always been his exceptional fielding. Even during the era of players like Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh, the Saurashtra all-rounder distinguished himself with his accurate throws and agile movements on the field.

Now, with Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya taking charge as the team's primary all-rounders, Jadeja can shift his focus to the ODI and Test formats where he aims to contribute significantly and make a bigger impact.