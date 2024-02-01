'There was a possibility of amputation': Rishabh Pant opens up on near-fatal car accident

Rishabh Pant, India's wicketkeeper-batsman, disclosed that following the harrowing car crash he survived 13 months ago, he harbored concerns about the potential amputation of his right leg. The incident occurred as Pant was traveling from Delhi to his hometown Roorkee to reunite with his family in December 2022.

The crash transpired shortly after his return from Bangladesh, where he played a pivotal role in India's victory in the second Test in Mirpur.

This revelation was made by Pant himself during an interview for the Star Sports series 'Believe: To Death & Back,' which chronicled his recovery journey. The fear of losing his right leg loomed over him as he underwent treatment first in Dehradun and later in Mumbai under the supervision of a specialist consultant arranged by the BCCI.

"If there was any nerve damage, there was a possibility of amputation. That is when I felt scared," Pant said in Star Sports series 'Believe: To Death & Back' which documents his recovery.

Reflecting on the aftermath of the crash, Pant humorously remarked, "I had taken an SUV, but what I was seeing was a sedan," recalling the condition of his severely damaged vehicle.

Describing the immediate aftermath, the 26-year-old shared that he experienced intense pain as his right knee had dislocated, rotating 180 degrees while he lay face down. In a moment of resourcefulness, Pant sought assistance from someone nearby, asking for help in restoring his dislocated knee to its original position.

Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar played pivotal roles in rescuing Pant from his SUV just before it caught fire.

Recalling the incident, Pant expressed, "It was the first time I had such a feeling in life. During the accident, I was conscious of the injuries, but I consider myself fortunate as the situation could have been far more severe."

Following the crash, Pant received initial treatment at a Dehradun hospital and was subsequently airlifted to Mumbai, where he received specialized care from a consultant arranged by the BCCI.

Following surgeries to reconstruct all three ligaments in his right knee, Pant underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Describing the recovery process, he acknowledged that it could be monotonous and frustrating. Pant emphasised the importance of staying focused on recovery while being isolated from the outside world, especially when dealing with a serious injury.

He expressed, "For recovery, you have to do the same thing every day. It's boring, it's irritating, it's frustrating, but you have to do it."

The dynamic batter, crucial to India's historic victory in the Brisbane Test in 2021, revealed that the doctor advised him a recovery time of 16 to 18 months.

"Till the time I start playing cricket, I don't want to plan much for the future. I asked the doctor how long will it take for me to recover. I told him that everybody is speaking different things, but you will give me the most clarity about it.

"He (Doctor) said it would take 16 to 18 months. I told the doctor from whatever timeline you give me, I will reduce six months from it," said Pant.

While driving from Delhi to Roorkee, Pant’s car collided with a median divider and was engulfed in flames. The accident left him with multiple injuries, including a fractured wrist, ankle, toe, back, and a head injury. Amidst the chaos, two individuals, Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar, heroically rescued Pant from the burning SUV.

Pant's rehabilitation process was arduous, involving surgeries to reconstruct all three ligaments in his right knee and a painstakingly repetitive recovery routine at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Despite the doctor's initial prognosis of a 16 to 18-month recovery period, Pant was determined to return to the field sooner.

