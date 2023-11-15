Watch: David Beckham stands for India's national anthem in India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final

Former British footballer David Beckham stood for India's national anthem during the India vs New Zealand cricket match at the World Cup 2023 semi-final on Wednesday. The former England captain was present at the stadium to watch the match and was seen standing up.

Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and other actors were also present at the stadium and were singing national anthem.

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday won the toss and chose to bat first in a semi-final match against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit Sharma is currently on 34 runs off 18 balls, and Shubman Gill is on 9 runs off 10 balls.

Trent Boult has taken 0 wickets for 24 runs in 2.4 overs.

Both sides are meeting at the same stage of the competition four years apart, with the Kiwis winning the previous match. India has been unbeatable so far in the league stages, winning all of their games. New Zealand has had a decent run, but with five victories and four losses, they appear to be the weakest of the semifinalists, at least on paper.

India's group stage encounter against New Zealand was a close one, with Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue restricting Kane Williamson's team to 273, and winning by four wickets with 12 balls remaining.

New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Also Read: ‘Play fearless, give your best’: Virender Sehwag asks Team India to not think about results