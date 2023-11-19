WC 2023 final: Team India scores only two boundaries in 30 overs, sets 241-run target for Australia

IND vs AUS WC 2023: Team India's batting on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was kept constantly under check due to tight bowling by Australian bowlers. After the initial flourish by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the team couldn't score many boundaries.

To be precise, the Men in Blue could hit only two fours in 30 overs. Suryakumar Yadav managed to score a four in the 39th over of the match, before getting bowled in 47th over out after scoring 18 runs off 28 balls.

Before Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul scored a four in 26.2 overs. Prior to KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav's batting, Shreyas Iyer scored a four in 9.6 overs only to get dismissed early on.

It seems like the team lost steam on the field after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returned to the pavillion. While Kohli and Rohit dismissals affected the team's batting performance, the bigger setback came when KL Rahul returned to the pavillion after scoring a gritty 66 runs off 107 balls in the final.

At the difficult pitch of the Narendra Modi Stadium, Rahul was able to score one boundary in his entire innings and had to struggle against the Australian bowlers, who were constantly bowling probing line and length.

Longest boundary-less innings in WC 2023

This was the longest boundary-less sequence for any team other than Netherlands in this World Cup. Team Netherlands went 95 balls and 128 balls without scoring a boundary in their matches against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka respectively.

Mohammed Siraj strikes fours

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj came in like a whiff of fresh air as he struck two fours in the death overs and sent India's total score to 240/9 in 50 overs. With this, the Aussies will have to chase a target of 241/9.

Siraj came into the field after Kuldeep Yadav was run out by Marnus Labuschagne and Pat Cummins. Yadav had scored 10 runs off 18 balls. India's first wicket fell when Shubman Gill returned back to the pavilion after scoring a four, followed by Rohit Sharma (76-2), Shreyas Iyer (81-3), Virat Kohli (148-4), Ravindra Jadeja (178-5), KL Rahul (203-6), Mohammed Shami (211-7), Jasprit Bumrah (214-8), Suryakumar Yadav (226-9), and Kuldeep Yadav (240-10) respectively.

