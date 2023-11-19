IND VS AUS World Cup 2023 final: Disney+Hotstar logs 5.9 cr concurrent viewers, breaks all records

IND VS AUS World Cup final: Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform that is streaming the World Cup 2023, has logged record-breaking viewership of 5.9 crore during the India vs Australia final.

Team India set a target of 240/10 for the Aussies to chase in the WC 2023 final match. The Aussies chased this target effortlessly, thanks to Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne's winning partnership, and won the match against Team India by 6 wickets.

With this, the Aussies lifted the trophy for the sixth time after 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. Travis Head was declared as the player of the match for his remarkable innings in the match.

Commenting on the viewership of the IND vs AUS WC final 2023 on Hotstar, Sajith Sivanandan, Head, Disney+Hotstar India said, "The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be remembered not just for its sporting excellence, but for the incredible passion it ignited among fans. Congratulations to both Australia and India on an incredible tournament and a heartfelt thank you to our viewers, whose passionate support has driven us to continuously elevate the live sports streaming experience. With a staggering 5.9 Cr concurrent viewers tuning in on Disney+ Hotstar for the final—almost twice as high as any peak concurrency record set before the tournament—the unwavering support of Indian cricket fans has consistently propelled us to new heights in live sports streaming. It has been a privilege matching their zeal with our innovation.”

This is higher than the overall concurrent viewership of 5.3 crore during the India vs New Zealand semi final. The highest number of viewers were recorded during the last overs of India's bowling attack, moments before India thrashed New Zealand by 70 runs in 48.5 overs.

Hotstar had clocked in 4.6 crore concurrent viewers when Virat Kohli hit his 50th ODI century during the match. In this match, Mohammed Shami also became the first Indian bowler to take 7 wickets in one match in the Men's World Cup 2023.

On October 22, the streaming platform has an overall 4.3 concurrent viewers during the IND vs NZ match. This was higher than the 3.5 crore concurrent viewers during the IND vs PAK match on October 14.

