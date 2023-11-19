IND VS AUS, WC 2023 final: Palestinian supporter breaches security to meet Virat Kohli on field, arrested

Gujarat Police's Crime Branch on Sunday has arrested a pro-Palestinian supporter who allegedly breached security to enter the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the India vs Australia final match is being held at present. The pro-Palestinian supporter allegedly breached security to meet Virat Kohli on field after the third ball of the 14th over during the first innings of the match.

The man donned red shorts and white a t-shirt with the message 'Stop Bombing Palestine' along with a face mask having the flag of Palestine. The man, who invaded the field to meet Kohli, was also seen carrying a rainbow flag.

The match was interrupted due to the fan for a short while but later restarted with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul at the crease, looking to set up a strong total against the Aussies.

Kohli, however, was bowled out for 54 runs off 63 balls in a display of bowling prowess by Australian captain Pat Cummins. At present, the score is 172/4 in 34.4 overs.

A fan breached the field to meet Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/c6U9aTrB0r — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 19, 2023

The pro-Palestinian supporter was caught by security personnel and thrown out of the stadium. The man who entered the stadium has been brought to the Chandkheda Police Station in Ahmedabad for further questioning, news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH | Gujarat: The man who entered the field during the India vs Australia Final match, brought to the Chandkheda Police Station in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/pm9AMyhsSi — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

A user shared a picture of the Palestinian supporter with Kohli on X and wrote, "Stop bombing Palestine."

Yet another user shared the video of the Palestine supporter breaching security protocol to meet Kohli on the field.

Soon after the incident went viral, a user questioned as to how could a Palestine supporter breach security protocol and enter the field. "Staff and security is so irresponsible, how can a Palestine supporter break security rules and enter the field?" the user asked.

Another user said that the Gujarat police should handle this Palestinian supporter under terrorism laws. "Very dangerous, major security breach during World Cup final! A Palestinian Hamas terrrorist supporter infiltrated the ground and approached Virat Kohli, not as a fan, but to further their propaganda. Gujarat police should handle this individual under terrorism laws," he said.

Very dangerous, major security breach during World Cup Final !



A Palestinian Hamas Terrorist supporter infiltrated the ground & approached Virat Kohli, not as a fan, but to further their propaganda.



Gujarat police should handle this individual under terrorism laws. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/85oQldVzHO — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) November 19, 2023

Pakistani YouTuber Saad Kaiser, on the other hand, said that this was a brave move. "Breaking. They did not show this on live television. A Palestinian supporter ran towards Virat Kohli! It was written 'STOP BOMBING PALESTINE' on his shirt. This was a brave move, a message seen by millions!" he said.

Breaking 🚨 They did not show this on live television. A Palestinian supporter rah towards Virat Kohli! It was written "STOP BOMBING PALESTINE" on his shirt. This was a brave move, a message seen by millions! #INDvsAUSfinal #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/u4Vx30bHhx — Saad Kaiser 🇵🇰 (@TheSaadKaiser) November 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Israel, the US and Hamas have reached a tentative agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a 5-day pause in fighting. The hostage deal could begin within the next few days, barring last-minute hitches, news agency Reuters reported citing the Washington Post.

Both Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and US officials, however, have said that no such deal has been reached yet. The report comes as Israel seems to be preparing to expand its offensive against Hamas militants to southern Gaza.

"Concerning the hostages, there are many unsubstantiated rumours, many incorrect reports. I would like to make it clear: there has been no deal. But I want to promise: When there is something to say- we will report to you about it," Netanyahu told reporters on Saturday.

Israel has been carrying out air and ground attacks on Gaza after the October 7 surprise attack by Hamas terrorists.

