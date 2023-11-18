‘We gave everyone role clarity’: Rohit Sharma on preparation of team before the World Cup

Rohit Sharma, the captain of Team India, expressed his confidence ahead of the ICC World Cup final tomorrow against Australia. He stated that the team has been preparing for this moment for a long time and has taken all the necessary steps to ensure their success.

Sharma emphasised the importance of player selection and role clarity, which he believes has been crucial to the team's success in all three formats of the game. He also acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the entire team, stating that their efforts have contributed significantly to the team's progress.

"We prepared for this day much before. We played in the T20 World Cup and WTC final. In all three formats, we wanted to choose the right players. We have been doing this for the past two and a half years. We gave everyone role clarity. This has helped us a lot. All this has helped us so far and hopefully, we will do well in the final too," Sharma told ANI.

The ICC World Cup final is a major event in the cricketing world, and Sharma acknowledged the pressure that comes with it. However, he expressed his belief in the team's ability to handle the pressure and perform at their best.

Sharma spoke about his desire to win the tournament for head coach Rahul Dravid. "It's for us to do it for him. He's been a tremendous support for us, and he's always believed in us. We want to win this trophy for him," Sharma said.

"His role has been absolutely massive, getting that clarity, which I keep talking about. There's one thing for me to think about and the other thing if the coach does not agree to certain things. You know, looking at how Rahul bhai has played his cricket and how I'm playing these days. Obviously, it's got quite contrasting. For him to give us that liberty to go and play the way we want to play, says a lot about him," Sharma added.

Meanwhile, Australian captain Pat Cummins expressed his anticipation for a "good wicket" in the upcoming ICC World Cup final against India, scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

During a press conference on Saturday, Cummins acknowledged the significance of the match, stating, "It's a big one. It's the World Cup final, and there's a lot at stake. We're really looking forward to it."

Commenting on the potential pitch conditions, Cummins expressed his hope for a balanced wicket that would allow both teams to showcase their skills. "We've played a lot of cricket in India, and we know that wickets can vary a lot. But we're hoping for a good wicket, one that's fair for both teams," he said.

