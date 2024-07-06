'What else is there for me to do': Cloud over Cristiano Ronaldo's career after France Euro 2024 heartbreak

Portugal's coach, Roberto Martínez, remained tight-lipped about Cristiano Ronaldo's future with the national team after their Euro 2024 quarterfinal defeat against France on Friday.

"It's too soon and raw after the match to talk about that, and there have been no individual decisions made," Martínez stated in an interview with ESPN.

France triumphed over Portugal in a penalty shootout, with Ronaldo successfully converting his penalty. He had narrowly missed a golden opportunity to secure the win during extra time.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, has now gone nine matches without scoring for Portugal, registering just one assist in his five Euro 2024 games. This tournament marked the first time in his storied international career that he failed to find the back of the net.

At 39, Ronaldo has confirmed that this was his final Euro appearance, having previously led Portugal to victory in 2016.

"Without a doubt, it's the last Euro for me," Ronaldo expressed to ESPN. "But it's not about being emotional. I'm inspired by everything football brings—the excitement I feel, the fans' enthusiasm, having my family here, the passion people have... It's not about leaving football. What more is there for me to achieve. What else is there for me to do or win?"

If this is the end of Ronaldo's legendary tenure with Portugal, his record 130 international goals will stand as a testament to his impact. His next chance to don the national jersey would be the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he will be 41 years old.