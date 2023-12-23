Will Hardik Pandya miss IPL 2024? Report says new MI captain yet to recover from World Cup injury

Hardik Pandya, recently appointed as the new captain of Mumbai Indians, who sustained an ankle injury during World Cup 2023 might face a prolonged recovery period, said a report on Saturday

According to PTI, Hardik is unlikely to recuperate from his ankle injury very soon, and hence will not only miss the Afghanistan series, but might also miss the IPL 2023 season.

The injury forced him to miss the white-ball series against Australia and the South Africa campaign in December.

Initially anticipated to be fit for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in January, the report indicates a potential extension of his recovery, raising concerns about India's captaincy decision for the upcoming home contest.

"There is no update on Hardik's fitness status as of now and one can say there remains a big question mark of him being available before the end of IPL," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The potential extended absence of Hardik Pandya due to his ankle injury poses a significant challenge for both Team India and the Mumbai Indians. For the national side, the selectors may contemplate the return of Rohit Sharma to lead the team against Afghanistan.

However, if Rohit continues his hiatus, the vice-captaincy could fall to Ravindra Jadeja, who played a crucial role in the leadership during the South Africa T20I series. Yet, considering Jadeja's extensive participation in the upcoming five-Test series against England, workload management becomes a crucial consideration. Additionally, Ruturaj Gaikwad, a potential leadership option, is ruled out due to a finger injury.

The Mumbai Indians just named Hardik as their captain for the IPL 2024 season, ending Rohit's 10-year reign as captain, during which he led the franchise to five trophies. Hardik was only recently traded back to Mumbai from Gujarat Titans in an all-cash transaction.

