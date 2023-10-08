World Cup 2023: BCCI gets slammed for delay in ticket sales for India vs Pak match on Oct 14

Cricket fans are slamming the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for late ticket sales for the India vs Pakistan match on October 14 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The tickets were released today and many fans were unable to purchase tickets due to the high demand.

Some fans accused the BCCI of giving preferential treatment to corporate sponsors and VIPs, while others criticised the board for its lack of transparency in the ticket allocation process.

Meanwhile, BCCI on Saturday announced the release of 14,000 tickets "for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match to be held on October 14, 2023, at Ahmedabad."

Cricket enthusiasts and fans can secure their seats for this monumental fixture when ticket sales open at 12 PM IST on October 8. Tickets can be bought via the official ticketing website, added BCCI.

BCCI mismanagement in ticket sales, not releasing all tickets transparently for Common public. Instead hiding tickets to give out to their workers & favourites. — Gss🇮🇳 (@Gss_Views) October 8, 2023

Free passes have been booked for distribution among Politicians, Bureaucrats, sponsors & Cricket associations . Commercially sold tickets won’t go empty — R Raja Santosh (@RajaSantosh3) October 8, 2023

If they sell tickets in the last 3 hours this is what you expect



Poor ticket management by money looter BCCI — Pavan (@KirkutXpert) October 8, 2023

People seem to not be much interested in the longer white ball format it seems alongwith mismanagement of ticket selling by @BCCI — Rushik Rawal (@RushikRawal) October 8, 2023

Netizens also blamed Bookmyshow for cancelling the tickets. "Bookmyshow was holding the tickets and was selling it just before the match," a user wrote.

Another person commented, "People seem to not be much interested in the longer white-ball format it seems along with mismanagement of ticket selling by @BCCI."

"BCCI mismanagement in ticket sales, not releasing all tickets transparently for Common public. Instead hiding tickets to give out to their workers & favourites," a third user wrote. “'If they sell tickets in the last 3 hours this is what you expect Poor ticket management by money looter BCCI," a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Ticket sale and scam through BookMyShow. I waited for 90 minutes and then also it is showing not available. Wtf.”

The lack of crowds in the first few matches of the 2023 World Cup has sparked concerns. On Thursday, 5 October, the World Cup 2023 opener between defending champions England and 2019 finalists New Zealand failed to gather a crowd. The majority of the seats at the Narendra Modi Stadium were vacant as Jos Buttler and Tom Latham's teams took the pitch in the afternoon.

However, Bookmyshow, the official ticketing partner of the tournament, claimed on its platform that the majority of the seats were filled in the stadium. The reality on the ground turned out to be starkly different.

India is set to lock horns with Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14. The two sides have faced each other seven times in the ODI World Cup, with the Men in Blue winning each time. Rohit Sharma's side will be vying for India's third World Cup crown, while Pakistan will be vying for their first World Cup victory since 1992.

