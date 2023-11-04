World Cup 2023: Can Pakistan qualify for semifinals after winning against New Zealand?

In the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan's cricket team narrowly managed to clinch a 21-run victory with the help of the DLS method in their recent match. This victory has delivered a veritable respite to their anxious fans who had been apprehensive owing to the team's previous inconsistent performances in the tournament.

However, despite this win, the Pakistani team finds themselves in an uncomfortable position as the qualification scenario for Pakistan in the semi-final looks very difficult.

They need to win their remaining match against England by a big margin and hope that New Zealand lose their remaining match against Sri Lanka. Even then, they may need to rely on Net Run Rate to qualify.

Here is a more detailed breakdown of the qualification scenarios for Pakistan:

If New Zealand wins their remaining match against Sri Lanka by 50 runs or more, Pakistan will need to win their remaining match against England by at least 180 runs to qualify.

If New Zealand wins their remaining match against Sri Lanka by 1 run, Pakistan will need to win their remaining match against England by at least 131 runs to qualify.

If New Zealand loses their remaining match against Sri Lanka, Pakistan will need to win their remaining match against England and hope that Afghanistan loses both of their remaining matches to qualify.

Even if Pakistan wins their remaining match against England and Afghanistan loses both of their remaining matches, Pakistan may still need to rely on Net Run Rate to qualify. If Pakistan and New Zealand finish the group stage with the same number of points, Net Run Rate will be used to determine which team qualifies for the semi-finals.

Pakistan currently has a Net Run Rate of -0.024, while New Zealand has a Net Run Rate of +0.484.

Pakistan is presently fifth in the table, with six points from seven games. They are even on points with Afghanistan, although they have played one fewer game. The Afghans just defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets, who have only two wins in six matches.

