World Cup semi-final, AUS vs SA: Child mimicking Sourav Ganguly's 2002 celebration goes viral

On Thursday, while Australian batsmen were busy thwarting South Africa's probing bowling attack during the second World Cup 2023 semi-final in Kolkata's Eden Gardens, a child among the spectators went viral for mimicking Saurav Ganguly's famous celebration from 2002.

When Gerald Coetzee clean bowled Josh Inglis, the kid among the spectators was seen waving his T-shirt similar to the way the former Indian men's cricket captain waved his T-shirt at Lord's Cricket Ground after beating England in final of 2002 NatWest Series.

Netizens who could recall the iconic moment of 2002 instantly reacted to the child's theatrics at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

"This is the real craze of cricket in India," said an user of X platform (formerly Twitter).

"Junior Ganguly celebrating His idol's celebration in front of Ganguly at Eden gardens," quipped another X user while referring to the fact that Ganguly hails from Kolkata.

Australia sealed their place in Sunday’s final of the ODI World Cup 2023 against India following a nervy three-wicket victory against South Africa in the second semi-final on Thursday.

Australia bowled out South Africa for a below-par 212 despite David Miller’s defiant 101 but the chase was not as straightforward as Pat Cummins and his team would have liked.

Travis Head (62) led Australia’s rollicking start before a mid-innings wobble put the five-time champions in a spot of bother.

South Africa did not let big partnerships bloom but Australia eventually reached the target with 16 balls to spare with Steve Smith (30) and Josh Inglis (28) providing useful cameos.

