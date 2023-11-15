World Cup semi-final, IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill retires hurt after scoring 79

Shubman Gill retired hurt after scoring 79 runs off 65 balls in the first semi-final of the Cricket World Cup 2023 against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. He suffered from cramps and therefore he was unable to walk while he was batting. He had hit 8 fours and three sixes.

Gill had a good start to his innings, hitting some boundaries and looking in good touch. However, the injury forced him to retire hurt, and it is unclear when he can return to the field.

Gill's stylish half-century was crucial for India, as it helped them to set a strong score after the departure of Rohit Sharma for 47 runs.

Shubman Gill-Virat Kohli's partnership put a brilliant partnership of 79 runs after Tim Southee dismissed Rohit Sharma.

Fans were hopeful that Gill would return to bat again. "Gill retired hurt...come back stronger champion," said one Tharani K.

A social media user said that Shubman has always shown great composure and technique in his batting during the middle overs. "He's known for his elegant strokeplay and ability to rotate the strike effectively, providing stability to the batting lineup! Well played!"

Johny Bava said Gill was doing extremely well. "Hoping for a speedy recovery so he can get back to making us proud on the field!"

Syed Irfan Ahmad said he hoped that Gill would return back soon and complete his century.

This is the second time Gill had to walk out of the pitch or stay away from the game due to health. This World Cup, the ace opener missed the first match as he tested positive for dengue.

In the second clash against Pakistan, Gill scored 16 off 11 balls, 53 off 55 against Bangladesh, 26 off 31 against New Zealand, 9 off 13 against England, 92 off 92 against Sri Lanka, 23 off 24 against South Africa, and 51 off 32 against The Netherlands.

