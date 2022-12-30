Long-range electric two-wheelers: Top 6 options for range-anxious riders

Electric two-wheeler manufacturers are increasingly offering products with longer ranges to meet the demand for electric vehicles and reduce range anxiety. Here are the top electric two-wheelers with the longest range (claimed) measured in ideal driving conditions.

Ultraviolette F77

This electric motorcycle from Bengaluru-based manufacturer Ultraviolette offers a range of 307 km per charge under IDC. It has a top speed of 147 kmph and a 10.3 kWh fixed battery pack.

iVOOMi S1

Pune-based iVOOMi Energy's 4.2 Kwh twin removable battery setup on the iVOOMi S1 offers a range of 240 km per charge under IDC. It also comes with a 3-year battery warranty.

Komaki Ranger

The Komaki Ranger is a cruiser-style e-bike with a 3.6kWh battery that offers a range of 220km under IDC. It has a 4kW BLDC motor and a top speed of 80kph. The Ranger features a faux exhaust system with LED lights and speakers that produce artificial sound. It has a price tag of Rs 1.85 lakh, which may be a drawback for some consumers.

Oben Rorr



The Oben Rorr has a claimed range of 200 km under test conditions, which translates to around 150 km in the real world. It has a 4.4 kWh battery pack and is currently available in select states in India.

Ola S1 Pro

The Ola S1 Pro has a 4 kWh battery and a claimed range of 181 km under IDC. In real-world tests, it has achieved ranges of 102 km in Sport mode and 127 km in Normal mode on a single charge. An update to the MoveOS system has also brought an "Eco" mode, which increases the "True Range" to 170 km.

Tork Kratos/Kratos R

The Kratos and Kratos R are e-bikes from Tork Motors with a claimed range of 180 km under IDC. Both models have a 4kWh battery. The Kratos R has slightly more performance centric and gets some additional features. The Kratos has a top speed of 100 kph, while the Kratos R has a top speed of 105 kph.