‘AI is an incredible amplifier of human capabilities’: Tech Mahindra's CEO & MD Mohit Joshi

At Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Tech Today’s Aayush Ailawadi spoke to Mohit Joshi, CEO, Managing Director, Tech Mahindra about the company’s take on generative artificial intelligence, tech used in racing cars that have been spotted on Formula 1 tracks and more key focus areas and more. Notably, Tech Mahindra displayed a racing car at its MWC stall this year.

Talking about the amalgamations of tech and auto and the knowledge flow that comes with it, Joshi told Tech Today, “In terms of auto, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tech Mahindra and Pininfarina together have designed some of the best cars in the world. When it comes to racing, it is more about technology, battery optimisation using AI, driver experience, fan experience and so on. These machines are throwing out tonnes and tonnes of data every minute. We are focusing on how we use this data to optimise the experience of the driver and improve our performance.”

Joshi also revealed that behind closed doors, tech leaders across telecoms, healthcare and financial services are discussing artificial intelligence. He stated, “I feel very comfortable about our future and our long-term prospects given that we provide what is so critical to our clients and their futures, which is a deep understanding of how the industries are being reshaped by technology.”

Since AI has alarmed several tech leaders including Elon Musk, Sam Altman and so on by its potential, does this mean it is an actual threat to human jobs? To this, Joshi responded, “I think it is going to expand the size of the pie dramatically and therefore it will open up significant opportunities for everybody. I do feel that AI is an incredible amplifier of human capabilities. Whether it's a programmer or an office worker or somebody working at the contact centre, with AI, you have the ability to dramatically amplify your performance. This will make your learning curves much shorter."

He added, "Typically, to be an expert programmer, you go through many years. Now, with the help of these AI tools, you will be able to become an expert programmer almost in no time. I think AI will allow the global economy to expand in a very meaningful way, and that will open up a lot more opportunities for everybody.”

He also spoke about his key focus areas going forward, using genAI. Joshi said, “I found a really healthy and robust platform with great talent, a great set of clients and a very supportive group. What I've been focused on is building out a plan for revenue. How do we make sure that we're able to maintain a leadership position in telecom and manufacturing, but also become a very credible player in financial services, where we have a billion-dollar-plus practice or in healthcare and life sciences, or in retail and utilities and energy? How do we look at our geographical footprint? We've got a very healthy business in Japan, for instance. Right? How do we increase that manifold as the Japanese economy comes back to growth? We've been working on a plan for margins, which is about driving greater productivity, focusing on higher value-added service lines. Very importantly, we've been focused on a plan for the organisation. How do we think of the strategic narrative for Tech M in the age of genAI. How do we think about learning in the age of genAI and how do we think about our infrastructure? So it's a full-fledged programme of work that I think we lead to an even stronger organisation.

For the unversed, Mohit Joshi was appointed as Tech Mahindra CEO, Managing Director on December 20, succeeding C.P. Gurnani.

