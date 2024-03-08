Xiaomi 14 alternatives in India: OnePlus 12, iQOO 12, iPhone 15, Google Pixel 8 and more

Xiaomi 14 is launched in India at a starting price of Rs 69,999. The highlights of the smartphone include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 62GB RAM, a 6.36-inch AMOLED display, an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and Leica powered 50MP triple rear camera setup. It is available in Jade Green, Matte Black, and Classic White colour variants.

Xiaomi 14 alternatives in India

Here are a few Xiaomi 14 alternatives in case you are planning to buy a new smartphone in India.

OnePlus 12 5G

Price: Rs 64,999

OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO OLED screen that offers an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and offers up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the OnePlus 12 features Hasselblad cameras that include a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary lens, a 64MP telephoto camera and a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, it comes with a 32MP front-facing camera. OnePlus 12 5G houses a 5,400 mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging.

Apple iPhone 15

Price: Rs 72,999

Apple iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by A16 Bionic chipset. The latest iPhone model comes with a substantial hardware upgrade in the form of a new 48 MP lens which is four times more than the iPhone 14. Apple iPhone 15 also comes with a dynamic island cutout, a feature that was only available in Pro models in the previous generation. It has an IP68 rating and a ceramic shield front. It is available in Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Pink colour options.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Price: Rs 74,999

Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a 6.73-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. At the back, it has a 50MP triple camera setup with a 50MP primary 1-inch type Sony IMX989 sensor, a 50MP 50mm telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide-angle lens.

As for the battery, Xiaomi 13 Pro houses a 4,820 mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging.

Google Pixel 8

Price: Rs 75,999

Google Pixel 8 comes with a 6.2-inch Actua display with 2000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G3 chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It comes with a 50MP dual rear camera setup and a 10.5MP front-facing camera. Pixel 8 is equipped with a 4,575 mAh battery that supports 30W charging. According to Google, it can charge from 0 to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes. It is available in Rose, Hazel, and Obsidian colour options.

iQOO 12

Price: Rs 52,999

iQOO 12 features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display with 3000 nits peak brightness and 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and offers up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 64MP telephoto lens. iQOO 12 features a 16MP front-facing camera. iQOO 12 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

Also Read:

Ultimate Women’s Day tech gift guide

Dressed in saree, meet India’s first-ever AI teacher robot named ‘Iris’