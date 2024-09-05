Mahindra Thar Roxx Tech Check: 5 stars for 5 doors?

The 2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx is finally here and we spent some time testing the SUV. It’s safe to say that the Thar Roxx is the most highly anticipated SUV of 2024 that builds upon the legacy of the original Mahindra Thar, offering more practicality, advanced technology, and a better driving experience. While the original three-door model was popular for its rugged appeal, it was often criticised for being impractical, particularly for passengers trying to access the back seats. The new Thar Roxx addresses these issues with a five-door version that's longer, wider, and slightly taller, providing more boot space and a roomier interior.

The exterior design features a gritty grille, massive 19-inch alloys, and a cleverly designed side door that makes getting in and out of the vehicle easy. Inside, the SUV impresses with a panoramic sunroof that enhances the spacious feel, white interiors that add a premium touch, and comfortable seats, though the under-thigh support could be better. The Thar Roxx handles Mumbai’s challenging monsoon conditions well, with its 4x2 diesel engine offering good fuel efficiency and a confident driving experience. Also, it deals with the city’s potholes quite effortlessly for a ladder frame SUV. The new electric steering (from the Scorpio N) is light and responsive, a significant improvement over the older hydraulic system.

Tech-wise, the Thar Roxx is packed with features, including a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, wireless Android Auto (Apple Car Play coming soon), and Mahindra’s Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The nine-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, ventilated seats, and wireless charging add to the SUV’s premium feel. Although Apple CarPlay isn't available yet, the overall tech package is impressive and honestly is the differentiator for this 5 door SUV.

In summary, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is a practical, stylish, and tech-loaded SUV that retains a lot of the DNA from the original Thar. At its starting price of ₹12.99 Lakh, it offers stiff competition to several popular compact SUVs and even some of its elder siblings within the Mahindra lineup. If you were always fascinated by the 3 door Thar and were struggling to convince family that the SUV is a practical option, then the Thar Roxx is the panacea to all your problems. It’s stylish, rugged, tech-loaded and the good news now is - it’s incredibly practical too.