Reliance Jio 8th anniversary offer: Users to get free Zomato Gold membership, 10 GB data voucher and more

Reliance Jio is celebrating its 8th anniversary by announcing different offers for users on select recharge plans in India. Jio users who recharge their smartphones between September 5 to 10 will get benefits worth Rs 700 on select quarterly and annual plans.

If a Jio user recharges their smartphones with Rs 899, Rs 999 and Rs 3599 plans, they will get benefits worth Rs 700 that include:

1. OTT & Data Pack worth Rs 175, with 10 OTT & 10 GB data vouchers that will have a 28-day validity

2. Free of cost Zomato Gold Membership for three months

3. Voucher of online shopping store Ajio offering Flat Rs 500 discount on orders of Rs 2999 and above

The Jio plans Rs 899 and Rs 999 already offer 2GB daily data and a validity of 90 days and 98 days respectively. The Rs 3,599 recharge plan offers 2.5 GB daily data with a validity of 365 days. With the offer, users will get access to 10 OTTs, a 10GB data pack and an additional 28-day validity worth Rs 175.

As per a statement by Jio, “Eight years ago, Jio was launched with a bold vision to digitally transform India by making high-speed data and digital services affordable and accessible to all. Today, with over 490 million subscribers, Jio has become a key driver of India’s digital revolution, empowering millions of Indians with cutting-edge technologies. From seamless connectivity to innovative digital services, Jio continues to enable the nation to thrive in the digital age, fostering a more connected, informed, and empowered society.”

Just last week, Reliance Jio increased the prices of its two prepaid plans that offered Netflix subscriptions. Notably, there were two Jio recharge plans priced at Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,499 that offer Netflix subscription complimentary. These plans are now listed at Rs 1,299 and Rs 1,799 respectively, on the official Jio website. The Rs 1,299 plan offers a Netflix Mobile subscription and the Rs 1,799 offers a Netflix Basic subscription along with other benefits.