Tech evolution in filmmaking: Vishal Bhardwaj guides groundbreaking iPhone 15 Pro Max film

Apple recently showcased 5 short films that were selected for the '2024 MAMI Select-Filmed on iPhone' program by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI). All these films were shot using iPhone 15 Pro Max under the mentorship of popular filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane and Rohan Sippy.

In an exclusive conversation with Tech Today’s Aayush Ailawadi, Bhardwaj talked about the revolutionary technology changes that the film industry is witnessing at the moment. He said that we are now a part of the technological revolution so much so that small handheld devices such as this iPhone are being used to shoot mainstream films as well. He revealed that he sometimes uses iPhones for shooting films. He said, “When we go to a public place where we are not able to get permission or it's very difficult to get permission, we do a guerrilla shoot with an iPhone.”

Bhardwaj was a mentor for Prateek Vats who shot a film called Jal Tu Jalal Tu (You Are Water, You Are the All-Powerful). The film revolves around the anxiety of a factory worker who accidentally offends his employer.

Talking about shooting the entire film on Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, Vats told Tech Today, “iPhone 15 Pro Max, in my opinion, is not just one generation. I feel they have leapt 5-10 generations in one go. The kind of control its gives you when it comes to low light, dynamic range and the ability you have to control the post-production colours and exposure is just amazing. It empowers you to make the film you want to make. I’d recommend it for people who are just starting out in this area.”

Vats used a MacBook Pro with an M3 Max chip to edit the film, sharing his experience, he revealed that this is one of the best machines for edit as it can handle multiple things and process them in real time without any delay. He told Tech Today, “Everything happens very quickly. It has a lot to offer even for animators, gamers and so on. It is just about maximising this machine to its fullest potential."

