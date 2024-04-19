Apple showcases 5 short films selected for '2024 MAMI Select-Filmed on iPhone'

Apple showcased the short films by 5 emerging filmmakers that got selected for the '2024 MAMI Select-Filmed on iPhone' programme by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI). The filmmakers are mentored by popular film director Vishal Bhardwaj alongside fellow industry icons Vikramaditya Motwane and Rohan Sippy.

The 5 selected filmmakers include Saurav Rai, Archana Atul Phadke, Faraz Ali, Saumyananda Sahi and Prateek Vats. Shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max, these short films were premiered on the MAMI YouTube channel recently.

Saurav Rai, one of the 5 filmmakers, shot his film in Darjeeling. Inspired by his aunt, this film narrates a story of a woman who smuggles goods like saris, and umbrellas across the Indo-Nepalese border to make ends meet. He shot the film on iPhone 15 Pro Max that comes with a Cinematic Mode. He said, “We shoot on iPhone 15 Pro Max and then send it for colour correction. No fuss, no gimmicks.”

Shot outside of Jaisalmer, The Mirage film is created by Archana Atul Phadke. The film is based on a young boy who spends all his time on his iPhone, only to lose it — and himself — in the desert. Talking about the iPhone 15 Pro Max that she used for shooting, she said, “With the default 24 mm main camera, I explore wide shots in the beginning. Towards the end, the 120 mm Telephoto camera — which gives amazing depth — makes the boy’s world smaller and smaller.” She revealed that she uses her Apple Watch to operate and monitor the iPhone camera, while an iPad serves as a larger monitor, and AirPods let her check the sound before she moves into editing on her MacBook Pro with M3 Max.

Created by Faraz Ali, Óbur (Cloud), the tragicomedy that follows a teenage boy who loses the memories of his ailing mother. The memories were on his iPhone, which he pawns off to a pharmacist in exchange for his mother’s medical aid. Talking about the useful features of iPhone 15 Pro Max, he stated, “ ProRes video with Log encoding gives my grading artist and I the raw materials we need to find that delicate balance.” He even recorded ambient sounds on iPhone 15 Pro Max using the Voice Memos app.

Saumyananda Sahi co-directed, A New Life film, with Tanushree Das. It talks about a migrant factory worker who leaves behind his pregnant wife in search of better job opportunities. The film is shot in Kolkata and Bengaluru. Talking about the iPhone 15 Pro Max, she said, “I can peg exposure or shoot Log like I usually do on an Arri Alexa cinema camera. It’s amazing that iPhone 15 Pro Max can live up to all that.”

Prateek Vats filmed Jal Tu Jalal Tu (You Are Water, You Are the All-Powerful). It revolves around the anxiety of a factory worker who accidentally offends his employer.

