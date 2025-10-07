Paytm unveils India’s first AI soundbox for merchants, shares jump 2.5% after launch

Paytm announced the launch of its AI Soundbox, an industry-first innovation built to make merchant transactions smarter, faster, and more interactive. The announcement sent Paytm shares up by 2.5%, touching an intraday high of Rs 1,254.60, before settling 1.4% higher at ₹1,241.20 apiece.

The AI Soundbox, a next-generation version of Paytm’s popular payment alert device, brings together real-time voice assistance, interactive analytics, and AI-driven business insights — all in one compact device.

What is the Paytm AI Soundbox?

The Paytm AI Soundbox is powered by an Android-based system and comes with dual displays — a front touchscreen for interaction and a top display for instant payment notifications. It supports dynamic QR, tap, and insert card transactions, making it compatible with a wide range of payment modes used in India’s fast-paced retail environment.

The device is also equipped with WiFi and 4G connectivity, ensuring uninterrupted performance both indoors and outdoors — ideal for restaurants, retail shops, and street vendors.

One of its standout features is an AI assistant capable of interacting with merchants in 11 Indian languages, providing real-time updates on payments, business performance, and other operational insights. It also includes a dedicated Paytm Button for quick access to payment summaries and customer support.

Speaking at the launch, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paytm, said: “From pioneering QR code-based payments to revolutionizing merchant transactions with Soundbox, we are now entering the intelligence age. With the Paytm AI Soundbox, we aim to make the power of AI accessible to every small and micro business across India. AI will help them scale faster, operate efficiently, and compete intelligently.”

Sharma added that Paytm’s goal is to make AI inclusive, reliable, and safe for millions of Indian merchants.

Paytm described the launch as part of India’s ongoing “intelligence revolution”, where AI is expected to drive the next phase of economic and digital growth. The company said its AI-first approach focuses on creating technology that builds trust, improves efficiency, and empowers merchants to manage and expand their businesses seamlessly.

With this innovation, Paytm has once again positioned itself at the forefront of India’s fintech evolution — from introducing QR-based payments to now pioneering AI-powered merchant solutions. As small businesses embrace AI, the Paytm AI Soundbox could redefine how India’s merchants interact, transact, and grow in the digital economy.