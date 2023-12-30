Year ender 2023: Gadgets, smartphones and devices that made headlines this year

Tech 2023: The year 2023 was nothing short of a rollercoaster. While Generative AI was the overall buzzword, the hardware segment witnessed many power-packed devices launched. Here are some of the gadgets that we tested throughout the year that will enhance your daily life, help you stay productive and redefine the way you interact with technology in 2024.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Rs 1,54,999: Samsung.com/in

In 2023, the tech landscape dazzled with the unveiling of remarkable smartphones, ranging from the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Apple iPhone 15 Pro to the Oppo Find F3Flip and Google Pixel 8, to many more. However, stealing the spotlight among the rest was Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5.

For the fifth-generation foldable marvel, Samsung had made significant improvements in durability with a gapless hinge that is more resistant to dust and engineered to handle better impact.

It’s a great multitasking tool too – thanks to the large display and multitasking capabilities such as running multiple apps side-by-side, and the phone's Flex Mode which can be used for placing the Fold at an angle for hands-free video calls or typing emails.

In addition, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor onboard offers excellent performance. It also has outstanding camera systems that can capture stunning photos in a variety of lighting conditions.

Apple iMac with M3: Rs 1,34,900 onwards; apple.com/in

Apple’s iMacs are the best in the world in terms of all-in-one desktops. This year’s release, Apple iMac with M3, was powered by the latest M3 chip. The 24-inch machine packs in a bright 4.5K Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, wide viewing angles, and True Tone.

The 11.5mm sleek body can make anyone easily think that it is a monitor, Apple has packed in its latest M3 chip that integrates the processor, graphics, memory, and more onto a single chip, offering superfast performance.

Besides, the built-in mics and full-HD webcam work well on Zoom and Webex meetings. Complementing power is the fantastic colourful design and premium built with matching accessories that make this all-in-one machine stand out.

HP DragonFly G4: Rs 2,20,000, hp.com/in

If all-in-one is not something you are keen on, then the HP DragonFly G4 is a machine that has got the best of everything. Outshining Apple’s MacBooks, the Dragonfly G4 machine rounded off corners, and the magnesium and aluminium finish makes it look ultra-premium.

Interestingly, this 13.5-inch laptop weighs only 999 grams and can be conveniently carried around in just one hand. The 1920x1200p display has superb visibility, and with a touch of a button, the viewing angle of the display can be obscured, preventing unauthorised onlookers from peeking into the laptop's contents.

Accompanying the display is the Dragonfly's backlit keyboard and large trackpad and the 5MP camera with 88-degree field-of-view (FOV) for video calls and recording. But under the hood is the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, which offers stunning performance - everyday tasks, including documentation, presentation, web browsing, and video streaming with ease, it manages demanding tasks like gaming and audio and video editing without any issues either.

There is also a Smart Sense feature that ensures the PC runs quiet and cool during normal operation but works to its full potential for demanding tasks such as video editing.

Noise Luna Ring: Rs 17,999; gonoise.com

All work with no break is not good for health. That’s why the Luna Ring from Noise will seamlessly monitor your daily activities and sleep patterns. This is a unique alternative to traditional smartwatches and fitness bands, with a slim design measuring only 2.8 mm in thickness.

The user-friendly interface of the app displays metrics such as activity, readiness, and sleep scores based on an impressive 70 metrics. The Luna Ring autonomously records steps and heart rate, generating an activity score and providing insights into various contributors to activity.

While it requires manual input for workout sessions, it excels in unobtrusive sleep tracking, offering accurate insights into sleep duration, REM, deep sleep, and light sleep. The Readiness Score indicates one's preparedness for the day based on recent activity and sleep patterns. And has a commendable battery life of three days for just an hour of charge. The Luna Ring impresses with its minimalistic design and effective health-tracking features.

