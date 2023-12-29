New Year 2024: Here are the best party speakers for that perfect NY bash

Setting the stage for an unforgettable New Year's celebration to welcome 2024 requires more than just good company – there has to be the perfect sound system to elevate the atmosphere. As the clock ticks down to midnight, anticipation builds, and the right choice of speaker can transform your gathering into an epic event. What better option than a party speaker? Convenient to use, party speakers can light up the mood with music, and the vibrant LED lights can add an extra layer of excitement and visual appeal to your celebrations. Here are some party speakers that can elevate your New Year celebrations.



boAt Party Pal 300: Rs 12,999



boAt’s Party Pal 300 is more than just a speaker – it can turn into your companion for turning any gathering into a memorable event. Featuring a 120W RMS Stereo, the speaker seamlessly pairs over Bluetooth and offers a clear and immersive audio experience. The dynamic flame LEDs add a visual flair, making it suitable for diverse occasions, from casual BBQs to rooftop get-togethers. Party Pal 300 comes with up to 6 hours of playback, and this speaker ensures the festivities can continue into the night. It allows you to tailor your sound too - with adjustable bass and treble settings, and amplify the experience by pairing two speakers for a stereo effect. The Party Pal 300 is designed to effortlessly support hosting, making it ideal for karaoke nights with its mic output and allowing you to jam along with your electric guitar. With multi-device compatibility and convenient Type C connectivity, it simplifies the process of pairing and control too.



JBL Partybox 310: Rs 44,999



If you are a party person and love having family and friends over to enjoy evenings every now and then, JBL Partybox 310 boasting a 240-watt output can be a good buy as it can transform any location into a vibrant celebration. Whether you're singing, rapping, or strumming, you can crank up the bass, ensuring the dance floor comes alive with energy. Pairs over Bluetooth, the JBL PartyBox 310 features 18 hours of music-blasting battery life, allowing you to go from the opening act well into the sunrise. Should the party demand more, there is an option to plug it into an outlet and dance the weekend away. As a transportable, splash-proof sound machine, the synced light show with the beats can ensure a perfect party environment. This speaker can be the perfect companion for all celebrations – birthdays, Holi, Diwali, celebrating every small occasion – just turn up the bass, and your terrace/garden will turn into a party floor.



Sony SRS-XV800 party speaker: Rs 64,990; sony.co.in



If you are looking for something premium, a solution that works well with your home entertainment setup as well, plug in this Sony party speaker. The XV800 provides powerful, room-filling sound, replicating the stadium-like experience. It features an Omni-directional Party Sound carried to every corner of the room. The party speaker has five tweeters that deliver clear sound to both the front and rear of the speaker. Plus, it packs in punchy bass you can feel. It takes the karaoke experience to the next level with inputs and controls, including Echo and Key Control, and two inputs to plug in a guitar and use the speaker as an amp are located together on the rear panel. And the built-in handle and wheels do not restrict it to just one place in the house. You can carry it seamlessly within your house, and it can also accompany you on road trips and for your pool and beach parties.



Samsung ST40B 160W Party Speaker: Rs 19,461



Samsung’s Sound Tower is a dynamic sound system boasting a 300W power output (80W in battery mode) for delivering an immersive sound experience that can fill any space. It has a unique Bi-directional design that disperses sound widely, ensuring a room-filling sensation. The speaker is equipped with a versatile range of connectivity options, including USB Music Playback, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Multi Connection, Analog Audio Input (3.5mm), Wired Group Play, and Wireless Group Play, and the built-in battery with 12 hours backup is great for non-stop entertainment. Complementing the sound on this speaker are the various lighting modes, including Party, Ambient, Dance, Thunderbolt, Star, and Off, to set the mood. The Bass Booster and DJ Effects (Noise, Filter, Crush, Chorus, Wahwah) can add an extra layer of excitement, intensifying the lower frequencies for a powerful sound experience. Moreover, the water-resistant (IPX5) design makes it perfect for various weather conditions, protecting it from water splashes. The Samsung Sound Tower App lets you control the lighting effects with ease, syncing them to the rhythm for an immersive dance floor experience. There is also an option to connect multiple Sound Tower devices for a richer sound experience with Group Play, whether wired or wirelessly.



Panasonic Sc-Ua7Gw-K 1700W; Rs 32,040



Unlike other party speakers in the market, this one has a stylish hexagonal box-shaped design and can easily fit in a discrete place while offering dynamic sound. Interestingly, it is lightweight with a flat-fold and inside-fold design swivel. The speaker features a touch sensor button with glowing white circles on a mirror-finished top panel with blue central illumination. For the dynamic sound from all in one speaker, it features a total of 10 speakers with four 6cm tweeters, four 8cm mid-range woofers, and two 16cm super woofers. The woofers are positioned back to back to eliminate vibration and provide a distortion-free experience. The positioning of speakers and tweeters on three sides results in a 180-degree room-filling expansive sound. The speaker comes with internal memory in which you can transfer songs from the phone via Bluetooth using the Panasonic MAX Juke App. It can store up to 1000 songs. Connect this to a microphone to do Karaoke at home with multiple functions and voice expansive mode.