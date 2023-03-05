40 bank customers defrauded of lakhs within 3 days by just doing THIS

Cybercrime hit new heights in Mumbai as 40 customers of a private bank were defrauded of lakhs of rupees in just three days. It unfolded after the fraudsters sent spurious links of updating KYC with a PAN card and these innocent people clicked on it, thinking that it was a genuine message, reported NDTV.



TV actor Shweta Memon was one of the 40 victims who reported the alleged scams.

Memon said in her complaint that she clicked on a link in the fraudulent text message, thinking it was from her bank. She entered her customer ID, passwords, and OTP after opening the site.



She further said that she got a phone call from a lady posing as a bank official, who asked her to enter another OTP received on her mobile number. After that, Rs 57,636 got debited from her bank account.



Mumbai Police took this opportunity to issue an advisory, alerting citizens to not click on any random links asking for confidential information.



According to the advisory, fraudsters are sending such false SMS with phishing links to users, claiming that their bank account has been blocked for failing to update their KYC/ PAN card details.



The advisory cautioned users that these URLs can take them to a fake bank website where they are asked to give in details of their customer ID, password, and other confidential information.

