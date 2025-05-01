AI’s next chapter starts in India: Microsoft champions ‘Agentic AI’ at Pinnacle 2025

Microsoft’s India Development Center (IDC) hosted its third annual Pinnacle Summit in Hyderabad under the theme “Unlock the Agentic Future – Where AI Agents Meet Human Ingenuity.” The event brought together tech leaders, developers, and industry partners to celebrate India’s expanding role in shaping the future of artificial intelligence through agentic systems, AI-driven copilots, and enterprise-scale innovation.

With India already boasting over 17 million developers on GitHub and targeting the world’s largest developer community by 2028, Microsoft underscored its commitment to the country’s rising tech talent. “India’s developers will lead the next wave of breakthrough technologies,” said Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director and President, Microsoft IDC. “We are proud to drive AI innovations that help India grow and deliver global impact at scale.”

The summit featured a keynote fireside chat between Kumar and Jay Parikh, Executive Vice President, CoreAI, marking Parikh’s first visit to India since joining Microsoft. “AI is transforming everything—how we work, build, and create,” said Parikh. “It’s not just theoretical anymore. Azure AI Foundry is already serving over 60,000 customers globally, with Indian companies at the forefront of adoption.”

Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, highlighted that India is no longer just a consumer of AI; it is a builder. “Microsoft is now home for India to build AI. Agents and Copilots are the new AI UI, combining IQ, EQ, and AQ (agency). That’s where real transformation begins.”

Key Microsoft partners shared how they’re scaling business outcomes using Microsoft’s AI stack:

• Physics Wallah showcased Alakh AI, an AI-powered learning suite using OpenAI’s GPT-4o on Azure, including tools like AI Guru and Smart Doubt Engine.

• Wipro detailed its journey to becoming an “AI Organisation” by embedding Microsoft tools across enterprise workflows.

• Fractal presented its unified agentic AI platform, driving decision intelligence in large enterprises.

• Infosys reported that developers using GitHub Copilot on Azure have written over 14 million lines of code.

• Kore.ai demonstrated how it’s using Microsoft AI to reimagine automation in service and operations.

The event also featured the IDC Tech Fair, with over 200 booths showcasing innovation in Copilot extensibility, Azure services, responsible AI, and secure AI systems. The summit concluded with the IDC Pinnacle Awards, recognising standout projects across Agility & Productivity, User Delight & Customer Satisfaction, and Innovation.