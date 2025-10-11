Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei meets PM Modi; discuss India expansion, responsible AI Future

Artificial intelligence firm Anthropic’s founder and CEO Dario Amodei met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in New Delhi to discuss the company’s India expansion plans and opportunities for deploying AI across critical sectors.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Amodei wrote, “Today I met with PM @narendramodi to discuss Anthropic's expansion to India — where Claude Code use is up 5× since June. How India deploys AI across critical sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture for over a billion people will be essential in shaping the future of AI.”

Responding to the post, PM Modi said, “Glad to meet you. India’s vibrant tech ecosystem and talented youth are driving AI innovation that is human-centric and responsible. We welcome Anthropic’s expansion and look forward to working together to harness AI for growth across key sectors.”

Bengaluru office by early 2026

The meeting comes shortly after Anthropic announced plans to open its first Indian office in Bengaluru in early 2026. The company said the new office would help it serve India’s rapidly growing AI ecosystem and meet surging demand for Claude AI, its flagship large language model.

India currently ranks second globally in Claude AI usage, trailing only the United States, according to Anthropic’s latest Economic Index Report. The company highlighted that a disproportionately large share of usage in India comes from technical and programming-related tasks, including mobile UI development and web app debugging.

Indian enterprises & Indic language push

Major Indian enterprises such as CRED have already integrated Claude Code into their development workflows, Anthropic said.

The company also emphasised its ongoing efforts to expand support for Indic languages, with Claude now accessible in Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, and Urdu.

AI race heats up in India

Earlier this year, OpenAI, Anthropic’s top rival, had identified India as its second-largest market after the US. The company also introduced a ₹399 ChatGPT Go plan, offering extended access to its GPT-5 model.

As global AI firms intensify their focus on India, Anthropic’s entry marks a new chapter in the country’s rapidly evolving AI innovation landscape, signaling stronger partnerships between global AI leaders and India’s growing developer community.