‘Blown wing technology worked’: Deepinder Goyal announces milestone flight for LAT Aerospace prototype

Deepinder Goyal has announced a key milestone for his aviation startup LAT Aerospace, revealing that the company has successfully completed a test flight of its tech demonstrator aircraft, Lat One v0.2.

In a post on X (formally twitter), Goyal said the prototype completed its intended mission and validated several core engineering concepts behind the company’s aircraft design.

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LAT Aerospace is developing ultra-short takeoff and landing (uSTOL) aircraft using blown wing technology, which aims to combine the performance of fixed-wing aircraft with the accessibility typically associated with helicopters. The concept is designed to allow aircraft to take off and land in extremely short distances, potentially from compact air-stops rather than traditional airports.

We just completed a successful flight for our tech demonstrator, Lat One v0.2.



Lat Aerospace is building ultra-short takeoff and landing aircraft using blown wing technology. Think fixed-wing performance with near-helicopter access.



A couple of months ago, v0.1 achieved uSTOL… pic.twitter.com/bmSVOKGoTr — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 2, 2026

Sharing details of the test, Goyal said the Lat One v0.2 flight confirmed several performance predictions made during simulations and design phases. The aircraft achieved a cruise speed slightly above expectations, flying comfortably at 33 metres per second compared with the predicted 30–32 m/s range.

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According to Goyal, the prototype remained airborne for more than six minutes, completing the mission before executing a smooth landing. The test also validated multiple systems, including the aircraft’s closed-loop control and its quick-detach wing design, which held steady even during aggressive turns.

The company had earlier tested a previous version of the demonstrator, Lat One v0.1, which achieved ultra-short takeoff and landing but crashed shortly afterward. Goyal noted that such setbacks were anticipated during early experimentation.

What stood out most for the team, he added, was how closely real-world flight data matched the company’s computational models.

“Our CFD studies, aerodynamic models, simulations and flight logs all match almost perfectly. That’s what real engineering looks like,” Goyal wrote, adding that the company still has a long road ahead but is making steady progress.

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The post also included a 44-second video showing the aircraft lifting off, maintaining stable flight and then landing smoothly on the test strip.

Founded in January 2025 by Goyal and Surobhi Das, LAT Aerospace is focused on building next-generation short takeoff aircraft aimed at transforming regional air mobility. The company envisions small aircraft that can operate from compact air-stops, potentially expanding connectivity to areas without large airports.

The startup has already begun strengthening its technological capabilities. Last month, LAT Aerospace acquired robotics startup Sharang Shakti as part of efforts to accelerate development of its aviation systems.

With this venture, Goyal — best known for building the food-tech company Eternal — is now stepping into the aerospace sector, targeting a future where regional air travel could become faster, more flexible and accessible beyond major airport hubs.