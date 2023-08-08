'Blue tick ke paise vasool,' says influencer after Elon Musk's X pays him Rs 2 lakh

Indian influencers on Elon Musk's X platform said on Tuesday that they are earning money after paying for the blue tick.

"Blue tick ke paise vasool," said Abhishek Asthana on X, who goes by the handle @GabbbarSingh, after he earned nearly Rs 2.1 lakh due to impressions he generated. He has 1.4 million followers on the platform that was formerly called Twitter. Asthana also appeared on Shark Tank India to pitch his social media app Hood.

Ravi Handa, another influencer on X, said he earned $455.75 through his time spent on the app.

"$455.75 is pretty good. If you want to benchmark, I have roughly ~17M impressions in last 3 months and ~25k followers," he posted on X.

Asthana also joked in another post. "Twitter’s strategy is very simple, payout big influencers and turn them into Blue tick salesmen. That’s the real revenue source."

Last month, X owner Elon Musk said the social media platform has kickstarted monetisation features. "Many accounts on this platform can earn thousands of dollars per month in advertising revenue sharing if they become verified subscribers! Takes 2 mins to become a verified subscriber for $7/month (annual plan)," posted Musk.

To be eligible, creators need to have an X Blue subscription, at least 15 million impressions on their posts in the last three months, and a minimum of 500 followers.

Creators can independently set up Ads Revenue Sharing and Creator Subscriptions. To receive their earnings, they must have a Stripe account for payouts.