'Every digital job is at risk because of AI': TeamLease Edtech’s Jaideep Kewalramani at BT Tech Today Congress

The arrival of ChatGPT and other generative artificial intelligence (AGI) models have sparked fear on whether certain jobs will be at risk, or will it replace human workers doing certain jobs in sectors such as IT, software, tech, media/creative agencies, new-age platforms serving the digital economy, or others.

Talking about the looming crisis, Jaideep Kewalramani, Head of Employability Business & COO TeamLease Edtech on Thursday said that every digital job is at risk because of AI.

"All digital jobs are at risk due to AI. Humans are safe with analog and physical jobs. In the changing scenario, you will need AI augmented humans, who know how to use AI effectively. Also, when AI is entering your office, you need to create two new roles: Chief AI officer and Human and AI Resources," Kewalramani said during the session at the BT Tech Congress.

#TechTodayCongress | Jaideep Kewalramani, Kanishk Gaur and Vinayak Godse decoded the potential and ethical challenges that AI presents during the session 'AI: Super Intelligent, Super Trouble'



June 2, 2023

Talking about India's part in the AI revolution, Kewalramani said: "We are the tech hub of the world and India recognised the power of AI early on. The Government has set up what will know as India AI. Just like our government, our tech companies have been very progressive."

He further said that individuals and companies should continuously upskill, and reskill their workers to be ahead of the changing scenario.

"You need to continuously upskill, reskill and re-invent yourself. That's how you stay relevant. Use the [AI] tools, and embrace the tools. If your organisation does not have an AI policy, then you can practice full disclosure," said Kewalramani.

#TechTodayCongress | Embrace AI tools, but do not use them for plagiarism or to infringe on other's intellectual property, Jaideep Kewalramani, Head of Employability Business & COO, TeamLease Edtech



June 2, 2023

Earlier this year, a study by OpenAI, Open Research, and the University of Pennsylvania revealed that the jobs that are most at risk of being lost due to the technological revolution were exacerbated by ChatGPT.

Titled "GPTs are GPTs: An Early Look at the Labor Market Impact Potential of Large Language Models," the study said that higher-paying jobs are more likely to be automated compared to lower-paying ones.

The study also highlighted that professions that are heavily reliant on scientific and critical thinking skills are less prone to automation. But in contrast, jobs that require proficiency in programming and writing are more susceptible to being automated.

But on the positive side, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said that ChatGPT could eliminate a lot of jobs but insisted that it would also create a lot of new jobs that are hard to imagine today.