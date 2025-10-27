Flipkart’s quick-commerce head Kabeer Biswas steps down; Kunal Gupta takes charge

Kabeer Biswas, co-founder and former CEO of Dunzo, has exited Flipkart less than a year after joining the ecommerce major. Biswas, who served as Vice President of Flipkart Minutes — the company’s hyperlocal quick-commerce vertical — stepped down after a 10-month tenure marked by rapid expansion and operational scale-up.

Flipkart confirmed his departure, announcing that Kunal Gupta, a company veteran and current vice president, will now lead Flipkart Minutes. “Kabeer Biswas, Vice President, Flipkart Minutes has decided to move on from the company to pursue other opportunities. He has contributed notably to the growth of Flipkart Minutes and strengthening of customer experience,” a Flipkart spokesperson said.

Biswas joined Flipkart in January 2024 after stepping down from Dunzo, the Reliance-backed quick-commerce startup he co-founded in 2015. During his time at Flipkart, he helped transform Flipkart Minutes from an emerging concept to a major player, reportedly managing over 3 lakh orders daily and expanding to multiple cities — including Guwahati — marking Flipkart’s growing presence in India’s Northeast.

The platform’s network of dark stores grew to around 800 under Biswas’s leadership, narrowing the gap with established rivals such as Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart. The push also brought over 50 million new visitors to Flipkart’s ecosystem last year, highlighting how instant delivery has become central to ecommerce growth.

While his next move remains unannounced, industry sources suggest Biswas is likely to remain within the quick-commerce ecosystem, possibly joining or advising one of India’s leading players.