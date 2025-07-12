Foxconn begins iPhone 17 trial production in India as Apple boosts local manufacturing

Foxconn has commenced the import of crucial components for the iPhone 17 into India, signalling the start of trial manufacturing for Apple's latest smartphone. This development comes as Apple aims to launch the iPhone 17 in September, marking a significant step in its strategy to bolster India's role within its global production network, the Economic Times reported.

The components arriving in June included key parts such as display assemblies and rear camera modules. These are pivotal for the trial runs of the iPhone 17 series, with full-scale production slated for August. This aligns with Apple's broader strategy to increase its manufacturing presence in India, reflecting their effort to diversify production away from China.

As per customs data, the iPhone 17 components accounted for about 10% of Foxconn’s imports from China to India in June. The rest supported the ongoing assembly of iPhone 14 and iPhone 16 models, which are expected to perform well in the Indian market during the festive season. This highlights the growing significance of India as a market and manufacturing hub for Apple.

India's importance in Apple's supply chain is growing, as evidenced by the inclusion of the country in the New Product Introduction (NPI) process for the iPhone 16. This shift is set to continue with the iPhone 17, where India will also manufacture the Pro variants, further reducing China's monopoly on early production stages.

In addition to Foxconn's efforts, Tata Electronics is also playing a role by producing casings for the iPhone 17. This collaboration contributes to Apple's strategy of establishing India as a major export hub for iPhones, with exports to the United States having surged by 219% year-on-year in March.

Despite these advancements, Foxconn's operations in India are facing challenges due to a shortage of skilled personnel following the departure of many Chinese engineers. Apple is reportedly mitigating this by deploying engineers from other countries to maintain production targets for the iPhone 17. The company is keen to ensure that these staffing issues do not disrupt their ambitious plans.

Indian authorities, while vigilant, have indicated no immediate concern over these staffing issues. However, prolonged personnel shortages could potentially impact Apple's manufacturing and export timelines, delaying plans in one of its fastest-growing production bases.

The iPhone 17 marks another step in narrowing the production gap between India and China. The iPhone 14 was assembled in India six weeks after China, but the iPhone 15 saw near-simultaneous launches. This trend reinforces India's role as a key manufacturing hub in Apple's global strategy, as the company continues to expand its footprint in the region.