Apple expands partnership with Tata to handle iPhone, MacBook repairs as sales surge in India

Apple has entrusted India’s Tata Group with after-sales repair responsibilities for iPhones and MacBooks in a significant expansion of the conglomerate’s role in the US tech giant’s supply chain, according to a Reuters report citing two sources familiar with the matter.

As Apple continues its shift away from a China-centric manufacturing model, Tata has quickly emerged as a key partner. The group already assembles iPhones for both domestic and international markets at three facilities in southern India, one of which also produces certain iPhone components.

According to Reuters, the latest move involves Tata taking over repair operations from ICT Service Management Solutions, the Indian unit of Taiwan-based Wistron. The repairs will be carried out at Tata’s iPhone assembly facility in Karnataka, the sources said.

The repair market in India, which is the world’s second-largest smartphone market, is set for significant growth as iPhone sales climb. Data from Counterpoint Research indicates that around 11 million iPhones were sold in India in 2023, giving Apple a 7% market share, up from just 1% in 2020.

"This growing mandate reflects Apple’s increasing confidence in Tata," Reuters quoted one source as saying. Analysts suggest the development could eventually pave the way for Apple to introduce refurbished devices in India, similar to its model in the US.

“Tata’s deepening partnership with Apple could also pave the groundwork for Apple directly selling refurbished devices in India, like how it does in the United States currently,” Prabhu Ram, Vice President at CyberMedia Research, told Reuters.

The transition from Wistron’s ICT to Tata is still underway, according to the sources, who requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly. Reuters noted that Apple and Wistron did not respond to requests for comment, while a spokesperson for Tata declined to comment.

While Apple’s authorised service centres in India continue to handle basic repairs, more complex cases will now be sent to Tata’s facility. Wistron’s ICT unit, however, will continue to serve clients other than Apple, Reuters reported.

The development also aligns with Apple’s broader strategic shift. As global supply chains diversify amid geopolitical uncertainty, including trade tensions with China, India has grown in importance as a manufacturing base. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said that the majority of iPhones sold in the United States during the June quarter will be made in India.