Sabih Khan named Apple COO as Jeff Williams plans exit in leadership reshuffle

Apple has named long-time executive Sabih Khan as its new Chief Operating Officer, succeeding Jeff Williams in a transition that marks a significant change in the company’s top ranks.

Khan, who has spent three decades at Apple and currently serves as Senior Vice President of Operations, will formally take on the COO role later this month. His promotion comes as Williams prepares to retire at the end of the year, after a pivotal career that shaped Apple’s global supply chain, design vision, and health tech strategy.

“Jeff and I have worked alongside each other for as long as I can remember, and Apple wouldn’t be what it is without him. He’s helped to create one of the most respected global supply chains in the world; launched Apple Watch and overseen its development; architected Apple’s health strategy; and led our world class team of designers with great wisdom, heart, and dedication,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a statement. “I am and will always be beyond grateful for his numerous contributions to Apple over the years and his loyal friendship. Jeff’s true legacy can be seen in the amazing team he’s created and, while he’ll be greatly missed, he leaves the work of the future in incredible hands.”

“Sabih is a brilliant strategist who has been one of the central architects of Apple’s supply chain,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a statement. “While overseeing Apple’s supply chain, he has helped pioneer new technologies in advanced manufacturing, overseen the expansion of Apple’s manufacturing footprint in the United States, and helped ensure that Apple can be nimble in response to global challenges. He has advanced our ambitious efforts in environmental sustainability, helping reduce Apple’s carbon footprint by more than 60 percent. Above all, Sabih leads with his heart and his values, and I know he will make an exceptional chief operating officer.”

Khan first joined Apple’s procurement team in 1995 after working as an applications development engineer and key account technical leader at GE Plastics. He earned dual bachelor’s degrees in economics and mechanical engineering from Tufts University, followed by a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

As SVP of Operations since 2019, Khan has been responsible for Apple’s global supply chain, overseeing everything from product quality and planning to logistics and environmental initiatives. He has played a central role in the company’s supplier responsibility programmes, focusing on worker education and green manufacturing practices.

Jeff Williams, who will continue reporting to CEO Tim Cook until his retirement, will retain oversight of the Apple Watch and the company’s design team in the interim. Once Williams steps down, the design team will report directly to Cook.

Williams is widely credited with developing Apple’s supply chain infrastructure, extending its reach across China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia, and the US. He was instrumental in launching the iPod and iPhone, and spearheaded Apple Watch development more than a decade ago. His vision also shaped Apple’s healthcare strategy, including features that allow users to monitor their well-being and receive early alerts for medical attention.

“I have a deep love for Apple. Working with all of the amazing people at this company has been a privilege of a lifetime, and I can’t thank Tim enough for the opportunity, his inspirational leadership, and our friendship over the years,” said Williams in a statement. “June marked my 27th anniversary with Apple, and my 40th in the industry. Beginning next year, I plan to spend more time with friends and family, including five grandchildren and counting. I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with Sabih for 27 years and I think he’s the most talented operations executive on the planet. I have tremendous confidence in Apple’s future under his leadership in this role.”