Google shutting down its cloud gaming service Stadia this month; details here

Google Stadia is a cloud gaming service that allowed players to access a wide range of video games through the internet. The search engine giant has announced that they are officially shutting down Stadia on January 18, 2023.

According to a statement by the company, Google Stadia did not generate enough traction that they first anticipated.

“Players will continue to have access to their games library and play through January 18, 2023, so they can complete final play sessions. We will be refunding all Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store, and all game and add-on content purchases made through the Stadia store. We expect to have the majority of refunds completed by mid-January, 2023,” the statement added.

With Stadia, players could play games on a variety of devices, including TVs, laptops, and smartphones, as long as they had a compatible screen and a good internet connection.

One of the main features of Google Stadia was that it allowed players to access games in up to 4K resolution and at high frame rates. This means that players could experience high-quality graphics and smooth gameplay, even on devices that might not be powerful enough to run the games natively including some smart TVs. In addition, Stadia allowed players to use a variety of controllers, including the Stadia Controller, as well as select third-party controllers.

What is Cloud Gaming?

Cloud gaming is a relatively new technology that allows people to play video games without the need for a powerful gaming console or computer. Instead, the selected game runs on a remote server and the video and audio are streamed to the player over the internet. This means that players can access games from any device with an internet connection and a compatible screen, such as a smartphone, tablet, or smart TV.

Overall, Google Stadia was a promising technology that had the potential to change the way we play video games. While cloud gaming is still in the early stages of development, it is likely that we will see more of it in the future.