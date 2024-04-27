‘Hi, I am MS Dhoni. Can you send me Rs 600’: Scammers tricking people on Instagram posing as the cricketer

Scammers are now posing as the popular cricketer MS Dhoni and asking people for money online. The Department of Telecommunications has warned people on X, formerly known as Twitter, against such scam. It even posted a screenshot of the message and image that people are receiving on Instagram.

As per the post, the fraudsters write, “Hi, I am MS Dhoni. I am messaging you from a private account. I am in Ranchi outskirts and I have forgotten my wallet Can you PhonePe me Rs 600 so that I return home by bus, will send back once I get home.” Along with that message, they are also sharing an selfie of the cricketer with farms in the back.

Beware of scammers trying to bowl you out ! If anyone claims to be the legendary @msdhoni seeking bus tickets, it's a googly you don't want to catch. Report them faster than @msdhoni's stumpings on Chakshu at #SancharSathi👇https://t.co/9wMyxZKTZl@Cyberdost pic.twitter.com/DazB2mXO4a — DoT India (@DoT_India) April 26, 2024

The caption of this post read, “Beware of scammers trying to bowl you out ! If anyone claims to be the legendary @msdhoni seeking bus tickets, it's a googly you don't want to catch. Report them faster than @msdhoni 's stumpings on Chakshu at #SancharSathi.

To this, netizens took it on themselves to share their reactions. One wrote, “Amateur scamster.”, while other wrote, “Haha.. Confidence dekho paisa mangne ki.” One X user wrote, “Singing bole jo koyal would have been more believable” and another said, “Scam karne ka tarika thoda casual hai”.

Several twitter users have given hilarious reaction to this scam. Here are some of the comments that you wouldn’t want to miss.

Amateur scamster 😂. — HakunaMatata (@dhanapal13) April 25, 2024

Haha.. Confidence dekho paisa mangne ki — Soni Raj Singh (@SRKkiSoni) April 25, 2024

Singing bole jo koyal would have been more believable — Quagmire (@Bullish0nBear) April 25, 2024

Scam karne ka tarika thoda casual hai — Vedant Padole (@VedantPadole4) April 25, 2024

The scam is gaining traction during the ongoing IPL season. Chennai Super Kings, that has MS Dhoni onboard is currently at fifth rank in the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of 0.415. The team has won 4 matches and has lost 4 matches. On April 28, CSK will compete against Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

