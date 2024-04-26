Realme C65 with a 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Check price, sale offers, specs

Realme C65 is launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The highlights of this entry-level smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, 6GB of additional virtual RAM, a 50MP dual rear camera setup and a 120Hz refresh rate display. The smartphone also comes with an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

Realme C65 India price, sale offers

Realme C65 5G is launched in India in three storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 10,499, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 11,499 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 12,499. In terms of colours, the smartphone will be available in Feather Green and Glowing Black colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale in India today at 4 pm across Flipkart, realme.com and will start selling in stores starting today. As for the sale offers, buyers will get Rs 1,000 off realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme C65 specifications

Realme C65 5G features a 6.67-inch LCD display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 625 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset that offers up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Realme C65 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup. This camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, you will get an 8MP front-facing camera. Realme C65 5G houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

This high-capacity battery allows for 39.4 hours of calling, 15.3 hours of video playback, 97.5 hours of music listening, 27.7 hours of WhatsApp usage, and an impressive overall standby time of 28 days.

The company has also launched a new Realme Narzo 70 5G and Realme Narzo 70x 5G smartphones in India earlier this week. Realme Narzo 70 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, a 50MP dual rear camera setup and support for 45W fast charging.

Realme Narzo 70x highlights include a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, a 50MP rear dual camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

