Mark Zuckerberg bags gold, silver medals in his first Jiu-Jitsu tournament; check pics here

Even as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is running the biggest social networking platform in the world, he ensures to dedicate his time towards his hobbies and passion. A recent example of this was showcased in a post shared by the Facebook boss.

Recently, Zuckerberg took part in his first Jiu-Jitsu tournament and also won gold and silver medals. “Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team. Thanks to Dave Camarillo, Khai Wu, and James Terry for training me!," Zuckerberg wrote.

He also shared some pictures of him competing and winning the tournament.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is a predominantly ground-based martial art, using the principles of leverage, angles, pressure and timing, as well as knowledge of the human anatomy, in order to achieve a non-violent submission of one’s opponent.

Zuckerberg's interest towards Jiu-Jitsu is known to the world, as he had spoken at length about how he was getting interested in the martial art on the Joe Rogan podcast last year.

Lately, he has also shown an increased interest towards fitness. A few days back, Zuckerberg toed the line at the 2023 Stanford Medicine My Heart Counts 5K, finishing at 19:34, under his stated goal of sub-20 minutes.

He posted about the race on Instagram after, saying: "Good 5k with friends. Whole crew hit our sub-20 min goal, but that before and after photo shows we had to push!"

Mark Zuckerberg's family

The 38-year-old billionaire and his wife, Priscilla Chan, recently welcomed their third daughter, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg, to the family on March 24.

"Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan are now parents to three daughters Maxima, August and Aurelia.

