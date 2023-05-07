'Bright as the stars': UAE astronaut shares Dubai's mesmerising night view from space

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is currently on a six-month space mission to the International Space Station (ISS), on Wednesday shared a breathtaking night-time view of Dubai from space.

Taking to Twitter, Al Neyadi shared an image showing Dubai's signature Palm Jumeirah, Jebel Ali, and residential areas in Dubai, including the Jumeirah Village Circle. "Dubai shines almost as bright as the stars up here," he wrote.

Take a look:

حتى من خارج الكوكب .. دبي كوكبٌ آخر 🤍✨



Dubai shines almost as bright as the stars up here. #MyDubai 🤍✨ pic.twitter.com/cWe74Ku5DM — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) May 3, 2023

The image was also shared by Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed on his Twitter account, who described the picture as, "awe-inspiring."

“An awe-inspiring photograph of Dubai taken by Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi from the space station paints a picture of the nation’s extraordinary achievements both on Earth and beyond,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.

An awe-inspiring photograph of Dubai taken by Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi from the @Space_Station paints a picture of the nation's extraordinary achievements both on Earth and beyond. pic.twitter.com/sqlC3r7QmN — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 3, 2023

Since being shared, the picture has garnered over 10,000 likes collectively on both accounts. While many users are calling the image as "stunning", some are terming it as " beautiful" and "incredible".

"This photograph is not only a stunning work of art, but a reminder of the UAE's commitment to innovation and excellence. We should all be proud of our country's accomplishments, both on Earth and in space," a user wrote. "It looks absolutely gigantic. A great shot! Very well done," said another.

Separately, astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi recently made history by becoming the first Arab to perform a spacewalk.

After completing my first spacewalk, I am humbled by the experience. Here’s a time-lapse capturing one of my most surreal moments on the ISS. Thank you to everyone for the unwavering support. Onward to new frontiers. 🌌 pic.twitter.com/GR2AhfwuEg — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) May 2, 2023

He trained for more than 55 hours at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas in preparation for spacewalks, according to a report by Al Arabiya.

He blasted into space on March 2 from US space agency NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida as part of a six-month mission that will carry out experiments ranging from human cell growth in space to controlling combustible materials in microgravity.

Exciting times ahead! Here I am with my Crew-6 team, as we tried on our SpaceX suits once again for the upcoming Dragon Endeavour relocation mission. Tomorrow, we will be moving the spacecraft to another location on the ISS. Looking forward to executing the mission successully. pic.twitter.com/GMH1tj4SpZ — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) May 5, 2023

