‘Nanoseconds behind’: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang sounds alarm on China’s semiconductor tech vs US

In a striking assessment that underscores the narrowing gap in global tech supremacy, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has warned that China’s semiconductor technology is now only “nanoseconds behind” the US, signaling an era where Beijing could soon rival Washington in the race for AI hardware dominance.

Speaking on the BG2 tech podcast hosted by investors Brad Gerstner and Bill Gurley, Huang said China’s progress is being fueled by its massive STEM talent pool, fierce work ethic, and intense internal competition among regional tech hubs. “China’s semiconductor technology, backed by a large talent pool, an intense work culture, and internal regional competition, has advanced to a point where it is only a few nanoseconds, or one-billionth of a second, behind the US,” Huang observed.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Huang also stressed that restricting US technology exports to China could backfire, arguing that American companies should be allowed to compete globally. “The US government must allow American companies to compete worldwide, including in China, in order to maximise America’s economic success and geopolitical influence,” he said.

The remarks come as Nvidia attempts to resume shipments of its H20 AI GPU to Chinese customers after a pause prompted by Washington’s export restrictions aimed at curbing Beijing’s access to cutting-edge AI hardware.

China’s AI momentum: Closing the gap

China’s semiconductor rise is part of a larger AI ecosystem boom, driven by state-backed investments and aggressive industrial policy. The “Made in China 2025” initiative and subsequent AI development plans have prioritised domestic chip design, AI infrastructure, and cloud computing.

China’s major players — Huawei, Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent — are developing advanced AI processors and models despite US sanctions. Huawei’s Ascend 910B chip, for instance, is seen as a strong alternative to Nvidia’s A100 GPU for training AI models.

Advertisement

While the US still leads in cutting-edge chip design, fabrication equipment, and AI research, China’s manufacturing scale, data access, and speed of implementation are closing the performance and innovation gap.

China vs US: AI power comparison

Category United States China Semiconductor Leadership Dominated by Nvidia, AMD, Intel; designs the most powerful AI chips (A100, H100). Huawei, Biren, and SMIC catching up fast; developing AI chips like Ascend and BR100. AI Research & Development Home to OpenAI, Anthropic, Google DeepMind; leads in foundational model innovation. Leads in AI implementation, surveillance tech, and applied AI systems; rapidly improving research output. Manufacturing Strength Relies on Taiwan’s TSMC for advanced fabrication. Building domestic fabs via SMIC and state-backed funding; investing billions in chip self-sufficiency. Advertisement Government Policy Tight export controls to limit China’s access to AI chips. Heavy state funding and national AI strategy to localize entire chip supply chain. AI Applications Focused on enterprise, healthcare, autonomous systems. Strong in smart cities, e-commerce, fintech, and public data integration.

Where China Surpasses the US

While the US retains a lead in chip innovation, China has overtaken the US in several key domains:

AI adoption and integration: Chinese companies are faster in deploying AI across industries like logistics, finance, and retail.

Data generation and access: With its massive population and digitised infrastructure, China processes far more consumer and industrial data — vital for training AI systems.

Manufacturing scale: China’s ability to mass-produce AI hardware and components gives it a crucial edge in scalability and cost.

Analysts suggest that Huang’s comments reflect broader industry anxiety. If US restrictions continue, China could accelerate the creation of a fully independent chip ecosystem, reducing reliance on American suppliers. Conversely, allowing fair competition could sustain US influence while ensuring global innovation remains interconnected. As Huang succinctly put it: “Competition drives excellence. And China is competing harder than ever.”