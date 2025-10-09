Razorpay, NPCI, OpenAI launch pilot for Agentic Payments, where AI-powered shopping meets UPI

In a landmark collaboration, Razorpay, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and OpenAI have announced the pilot launch of Agentic Payments, an initiative that integrates conversational AI with India’s digital payments ecosystem. The project aims to allow users to discover, select, and complete purchases entirely through AI assistants such as ChatGPT — without leaving the chat interface.

The pilot leverages Razorpay’s payments stack, NPCI’s UPI infrastructure, and OpenAI’s advanced AI models to enable secure, real-time transactions within conversational platforms. Partner banks for the pilot include Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank, while BigBasket, a Tata enterprise, is among the first merchants onboard.

Through this system, users can simply chat with an AI assistant to shop online. For instance, a ChatGPT user can say, “Help me order ingredients for a Thai-style vegetable curry for four people from BigBasket.” The AI then searches BigBasket’s catalog, presents product options, and, upon confirmation, processes the transaction through Razorpay’s UPI stack. Users maintain full control with real-time payment tracking, instant revocation options, and secure, user-authorized authentication.

Built on UPI innovations like UPI Circle and UPI Reserve Pay, the initiative allows AI agents to initiate and complete transactions only after explicit user approval. This ensures transparency, security, and compliance with India’s trusted real-time payment network standards.

According to Harshil Mathur, Co-founder and CEO of Razorpay, this marks a new phase in digital commerce.

“With Agentic Payments, we are transforming AI assistants from simple discovery tools into full-fledged shopping agents,” Mathur said. “For the first time in India, every buyer can have a personal assistant that finds the best product and price — and completes the entire purchase journey seamlessly. This is India’s own UPI-integrated conversational payment experience.”

Sohini Rajola, Executive Director – Growth, NPCI, said the collaboration highlights the next stage in the evolution of India’s fintech landscape.

“Agentic Payments marks an important step in India’s digital payments journey, where AI and UPI converge to make transactions more intuitive, intelligent, and inclusive,” she said. “We’re moving toward a future where technology anticipates needs and simplifies experiences while ensuring trust and accessibility.”

Oliver Jay, Managing Director of International Strategy at OpenAI, added that the partnership brings together cutting-edge AI and India’s proven real-time payments ecosystem.

“AI is evolving from helping people find products to helping them buy them,” Jay said. “We’re excited to work with NPCI and Razorpay to combine advanced AI with UPI — one of the world’s most trusted payment systems — to unlock effortless and secure commerce.”

The pilot will explore AI-driven commerce use cases including personalized shopping, conversational checkouts, and autonomous, user-controlled transactions. The long-term goal is to assess scalability across different sectors, paving the way for AI-native commerce powered by India’s UPI revolution.