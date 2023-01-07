Reliance Jio launches its True 5G internet services in three more cities

Indian telecom major Reliance Jio launched its 5G services in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur on Saturday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was present at the event and launched Jio's 5G internet services in these cities.

During the inaugural event, Gehlot said that 5G is a revolutionary step in the field of information technology and telecommunication. He also emphasised the state government's goal of sensitive, transparent and accountable good governance during the event.

"There are concerns over rising cyber frauds and the challenges internet has posed. Cyber fraudsters have much expertise than the investigative agencies and there is a need to get trained to deal with the cyber crimes," Gehlot said while speaking on the prevalence of cyber crimes.

During the event, Gehlot also launched Jio Glass and Community Clinic products.

President of Reliance Industries in Rajasthan Umesh Bhandari said that 5G is a revolution in the telecom sector and is full of endless possibilities.

Jio stated that in the next couple of months, Jio True 5G services will be available in more cities in Rajasthan including Kota, Ajmer and Bikaner as well.

Yesterday, Reliance Jio launched its 5G services in four other Indian cities - Gwalior, Ludhiana, Jabalpur, and Siliguri.

(With PTI inputs)

