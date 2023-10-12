Videotex designs 75-inch premium QLED TVs for smart TV players in India

There was a time when Indian electronics companies used to import hardware designed and manufactured in China. Now, Indian original device manufacturers are taking the lead in designing and manufacturing hardware for global brands in India.

One such example is Videotex, which has designed a 75-inch premium QLED TV with camera support and a remote PC for Indian as well as global smart TV players selling in the country.

With nearly four decades of experience in the OEM/ODM space for smart TV manufacturing, Videotex has been manufacturing smart TVs for Realme, Toshiba, Lloyd, Vise (by Vijay Sales), BPL, Hyundai, Daiwa, Reconnect, Infinix, Hisense, Akai, and over 20 leading brands in India. Videotex has also pioneered webOS solutions for the Indian market in 2021. In response to the escalating demand for larger screen sizes and advanced features among Indian consumers, particularly during the festive season, the company has come up with a 75-inch premium QLED TV.

Arjun Bajaj, Director of Videotex, says, "The introduction of our 75-inch premium QLED TV for smart TV brands in India not only marks a remarkable milestone but also reaffirms our commitment to revolutionising home entertainment. Our robust supplier relationships and unwavering commitment to quality have enabled us to successfully navigate challenges and maintain exceptional standards in India's fiercely competitive market."

This 75-inch QLED TV from Videotex features an ultra-slim, bezel-less metal construction with a Quantum Luminit+ Display boasting a 94% DCI-P3, USB camera support, Dolby Audio Sound, and ThinQ AI-based voice assistance. Users will also be able to access the LG ThinQ app on mobile, Apple services such as Apple Airplay, Apple TV, Homekit, and Apple Music through WebOS Hub 2.0, and enjoy compatibility with both Android and iOS devices. The TV will be equipped with 1.5GB of RAM, 8GB of ROM, and remote meeting apps with the help of a webcam. It can even be transformed into a full-fledged PC for a larger-than-life work experience with the Remote PC function. The included Magic Remote with Air Mouse allows for precise cursor control on the TV screen.

Videotex has a manufacturing capacity of 1.8 million TVs in its new unit and is on track to achieve a total production capacity of 3.2 million TVs.

