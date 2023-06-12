'We will ban 3 types of games in India': Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on online gaming

Amid various cases of online gaming addiction, and even a recent incident of religious conversion via games, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has announced that three types of games will be banned in India.

Chandrasekhar told ANI that the govt has already prepared a blueprint of the new rules. He specified the three types of games that will be banned. However, he did not mention the parameters that will be used to classify games under any of the three categories. He claimed that the following types of games will be banned in India:

Games that involve betting

Games can be harmful to the user

Games that involve a factor of addiction

The minister said, "For the first time we have prepared a framework regarding online gaming, in that we will not allow 3 types of games in the country. Games that involve betting or can be harmful to the user and that involves a factor of addiction will be banned in the country."

Currently, Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store are two of the dominant application stores that the new announcement will impact.

Watch: Forbes Global 2000 list for 2023: Mukesh Ambani-led RIL tops India Inc, Gautam Adani's firms make the cut, LIC’s debut

Also Watch: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Nexon, and other best SUVs under Rs 15 lakh

Watch: Multibagger stocks: Up 1,100%! Rama Steel Tubes, Titagarh Wagons, Raymond, RVNL, among stocks that deliver bumper returns in 2 years

Watch: Stocks to watch on June 14, 2023: Reliance Industries Canara Bank, Tata Chemicals, others

Watch: Stocks recommended by share market analysts on June 14, 2023: NTPC, PowerGrid, Tata Steel

Watch: NEET UG Result 2023: When, where, How to check results Online, Steps to check, expected cut-offs and more

Watch: Ayodhya Ram mandir’s ground floor in final stages of construction, PM Modi to do Pran-Pratishtha ceremony, the progress of Ram Temple so far



Watch: Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki enjoys vada pav; PM Modi reacts, Tim Cook and other leaders who enjoyed desi food

Also watch: Mass wedding in Rajasthan sees 2,143 couples tie the knot, breaks two Guinness World Records