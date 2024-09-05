‘Committed to build an India that isn’t afraid of risks’: Nikhil Kamath unveils Innovators Under 25 at WTF Summit

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, unveiled ‘Innovators Under 25’ at the recent WTFund Summit held in Mumbai. The occasion also marked the launch of WTFund, India’s first non-equity grant fund, dedicated to fostering innovation among young entrepreneurs under 25.

Among the marquee names who attended the event were Jeet Adani, Ananya Birla, Nithin Kamath, Jay Kotak, Shashwat Goenka and Kishore Biyani to celebrate entrepreneurship.

The exclusive summit held on September 4 marked a significant moment in India’s startup ecosystem, spotlighting the next generation of innovators poised to drive the country’s future.

During the summit, Nikhil Kamath announced the inaugural cohort of WTFund grantees. The fund, designed to empower entrepreneurs under 25, has selected 15 exceptional individuals whose groundbreaking ideas are set to transform industries ranging from healthcare to AI, and sustainable consumer goods.

“Entrepreneurs are ageless; you can build the next big thing whether you are 25 or 80. But, let’s face it — the energy, drive, and sheer audacity often come easier when you’re young. We’re deeply passionate about fostering this spirit in India’s youth under 25. We went looking for the smartest, coolest kids who are daring to start something big, and we found our 15. But this is just the beginning. From our dream of funding 9 companies today to aiding 9,000 young companies one day, we’re committed to building an India that isn’t afraid to take risks... Feel like you aren’t doing enough? Screw the regular job. Start something. All the resources you need are within your reach,” Kamath said.

The selected startups include:

Pamawel: Plant-based, non-steroidal, FDA-approved pain relief formulations targeting menstrual pain.

Mars: Virtual Workstations that eliminate hardware limitations, providing affordable solutions for creators and builders in AI and no-code spaces.

Oh! Nuts: Premium, healthy nut-based snacks tailored for the growing Indian consumer market.

Pawsible Foods: Sustainable, plant-based pet food utilising Kavaka™ mycoprotein.

RNT Health Insights: AI-assisted diagnostic software for gastrointestinal cancer detection.

Biocompute: Affordable DNA data storage chips, revolutionizing data center efficiency.

CallPrep: AI-based B2B SaaS for sales preparation, integrating LinkedIn, CRM, and buyer intent data.

Urban Animal: India’s first dog DNA testing service, redefining pet care.

Pixa AI: AI-enhanced plush companions, merging the toy and AI companionship markets.

WTFund offers up to Rs 20 lakh in non-equity grants, allowing founders to retain full ownership of their ventures. In addition to financial support, grantees gain access to mentorship from industry leaders, legal and accounting assistance, and strategic partnerships with top companies.