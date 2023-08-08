scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Tech Today
News
WhatsApp update: Meta introduces Screen Share feature

Feedback

WhatsApp update: Meta introduces Screen Share feature

This feature is part of a series of updates rolled out this year by WhatsApp, including the integration of video notes and polls

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp update: Meta introduces Screen Share feature WhatsApp update: Meta introduces Screen Share feature
SUMMARY
  • Meta releases Screen Share feature for WhatsApp
  • New feature is part of a series of updates rolled out this year like video notes and polls
  • WhatsApp also introduces landscape feature for video calls on mobile

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday announced that WhatsApp has introduced a cutting-edge feature enabling users to share their screens during video calls, a functionality already familiar from platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams. 

In an official press release, the service emphasised that this feature is easily accessible through the "Share" icon, allowing users to opt for screen sharing of either their entire display or a specific application. Furthermore, an upcoming landscape mode for mobile video calls has been unveiled.

In a comprehensive move to enhance user interactions, Meta's press release underscored the diverse applications of this feature, including collaborative document sharing for work, reminiscing over family photos, jointly planning vacations, group online shopping, and providing tech support to grandparents. 

This feature is part of a series of updates rolled out this year by WhatsApp, including the integration of video notes and polls. These advancements are designed to maintain WhatsApp's competitive edge in the face of growing competition from messaging platforms such as Telegram, Signal, and potentially Discord.

The deployment of the screen-sharing feature has been a gradual process, initially emerging in beta versions of WhatsApp's app across various platforms, as reported by WABetaInfo, a source known for spotting impending WhatsApp features ahead of official announcements. While the feature's beta rollout has extended to Android, iOS, and Windows versions, Meta is yet to provide a comprehensive list of platforms where the screen-sharing functionality is officially available.

Additionally, WhatsApp is introducing a landscape interface for video calls on mobile, aiming to provide users with a more expansive and immersive viewing and sharing experience. This move aligns with WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to offer enhanced and versatile communication options to its global user base.

Also Watch | K-pop star Kim Taehyung aka V announces solo album ‘Layover’ release date; BigHit Music shares update on BTS member's new album

Published on: Aug 08, 2023, 9:54 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement