YouTuber Prajakta Koli meets Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. See what he told her

YouTuber Prajakta Koli met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Wednesday. Koli, who was appointed as a member of an advisory group of The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2022, shared a picture of herself with the Microsoft co-founder on her Instagram stories.

The social media influencer, who has a YouTube channel called 'MostlySane', said she will soon share her interaction with Gates on her YouTube segment, #RealTalkTuesday.

The Mismatched actress, 29, wrote and also tagged Gates and said “#RealTalkTuesday coming up soon”.

Gates responded to the message and said: "It's always great to see the Gates foundation goalkeeper."



Gates, who is visiting India, also met the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, Ratan Tata, Tata group chief N Chandrasekaran, Anand Mahindra and cricket sensation Sachin Tendulkar.

Gates and Das reportedly discussed various issues including financial inclusion, payment systems, microfinance and digital lending among others.

Mahindra, who was Gates' classmate at Harvard University, said both the leaders discussed how both can work together to multiply their social impact.

“Good to see @BillGates again. And, refreshingly, the entire conversation between our teams was not about IT or any business, but about how we could work together to multiply social impact. (Though there was some profit involved for me;I got a free, autographed copy of his book)," Mahindra wrote in the caption of the post.

Gates also met Ratan Tata and N. Chandrasekaran and was seen presenting copies of his books “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic” and “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” to both Tata and Chandrasekaran.

“Our co-chair and founder, @BillGates had an enriching discussion with @RNTata2000 and N Chandrasekaran, about their philanthropic initiatives. We look forward to strengthening our work together & partnering for health, diagnostics, and nutrition,” Gates Foundation India tweeted, sharing photos of the three business leaders.

Gates also met central ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Delhi on Wednesday.