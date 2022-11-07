Zomato’s Siddharth Jhawar quits to lead new ad-tech company Moloco in India

Zomato's vice president for global growth, Siddharth Jhawar announced his exit from the company on late Sunday evening on the professional networking app, LinkedIn.

He will now join Moloco as the lead of India operations.

At the food delivery company, Jhawar also headed the newly launched Intercity Legends service that allows a user to order from a different city.

Jhawar, on Monday, in a tweet confirmed his move to Moloco. He will set up and lead the India operations of the Tiger Global-backed Moloco. Moloco is a machine learning platform that uses a mobile audience platform for user acquisition, engagement, and monetization. It is based in Palo Alto, California

Will miss Zomato and my amazing friends. Hoping Intercity Legends continues scaling like a rocketship!



It's time for a new adventure - excited to build Moloco in India from scratch! #Zomato #Moloco #MachineLearning #Adtech #0to1 https://t.co/FKkzbw6MZh — Siddharth Jhawar (@sidjhawar) November 7, 2022

Zomato's Intercity was spearheaded by Jhawar. The company had said in September that this newly introduced vertical will be profitable soon. In fact, it will be profitable faster than the intra-city delivery which took almost seven years to break even.

Jhawar is an alumnus of IIT Delhi and has completed his MBA from Harvard Business School. Prior to Zomato, he was the head of strategic operations at Disney Hotstar.

At Zomato, Jhawar will be replaced by Kamyani Sadhwani of Blinkit. She is an alumna of Indian School of Business. In the past, she has worked with Coco-Cola and Bain & co.

Blinkit was acquired and integrated by Zomato earlier this year in a deal valued at Rs 4,447 cr. The platform promises 10-minute doorstep delivery of groceries.